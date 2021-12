Festival of Lights Parade to cause temporary downtown road closures Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 38th annual Festival of Lights Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 5:50 p.m. on Tejon Street, from St. Vrain Street to Vermijo Avenue. Free and open to the public, the following road closures will be implemented for the popular parade.

2-8:30 p.m.

Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade and Nevada avenues

3-8 p.m.

Tejon Street between Cache la Poudre and Boulder streets

Dale Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Monument Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Willamette Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

St. Vrain Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

4:30-8:30 p.m.

Bijou Street between Cascade Avenue and Tejon Street

Tejon Street between Boulder and Cimarron streets

Boulder Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Platte Avenue between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Bijou Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Kiowa Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Colorado Avenue between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Vermijo Avenue between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Costilla Street between Cascade and Nevada avenues

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to find parking. On-street metered parking will be available on all open roads. Parking in all three city garages will be available for $1 per hour. Handicapped parking is located on both Bijou Street and Kiowa Street between Nevada and Cascade avenues.

Event attendees can register to receive emergency-related messages during the event by texting Lights2021 to 888-777 through the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management’s Everbridge notification system.

Additional parade information can be found at ColoradoSpringsFestivalOfLights.com.