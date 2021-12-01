ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATED: JC men open Region XIV play by falling to Paris

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EiYY_0dBbX4g000
2021-22 JACKSONVILLE COLLEGE JAGUARS Courtesy photo

Paris Junior College pulled away in the second half to stop Jacksonville College, 66-53, on Tuesday evening at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse in the Region XIV conference opener for both clubs.

The Dragons (7-3, 1-0) led 33-32 at the break, before outscoring the home team, 33-20, in the final 20 minutes of play.

Dini Mohamed and William Nall scored nine points each to lead JC. Jayden Johnson-Blair added eight points, two rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Jagsters.

Meanwhile, Jadavion Givan tossed in eight points to go along with four rebounds and William Dos Santos fired in eight points

Paris had four men in double figures, with Ronald Holmes Jr. spearheading the attack with 16 points.

JC (4-4, 0-1) will visit Houston Christian for a 1 p.m. tilt on Thursday and will return to league play at 4 p.m. Sat. by traveling to Bossier Parish (La.) Community College.

Jacksonville Daily Progress

