Denver, CO

CDOT Offering Uber Credit To Avoid Impaired Driving This Holiday Season – CBS Denver

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
 6 days ago

(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to prevent drivers from getting behind the wheel after they’ve had some drinks this holiday season. In order to incentivize...

NBC Connecticut

CTDOT Offering Uber Discount Code to Prevent Impaired Driving

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is offering an Uber discount code this holiday season to prevent impaired driving. CTDOT said the effort comes as the country is seeing a rise in deadly crashes. They hope offering a discount on a safe ride will prevent people from getting behind the wheel drunk or otherwise impaired.
TRAFFIC
Craig Daily Press

CDOT: Traffic expected to tick up this holiday season

Traffic across the state of Colorado is expected to be higher than normal because of heavy holiday traffic, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a release on Tuesday. Last year, the pandemic put a large damper on holiday traffic — especially since Thanksgiving tends to be one of the...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Times

Maryland offering $10,000 in rideshare credits during holidays

Maryland will offer 1,000 Uber ride credits worth $10 each to residents for a sober ride home during the holiday season. The rideshare credits will be available starting at 4 p.m. today through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1. Each rider is limited to two $10 credits while supplies last. “No one...
MARYLAND STATE
fox42kptm.com

Tips from Uber while traveling this holiday season

1. While planning your trip, you can make sure that a ride is waiting for you at the airport, according to a press release from Uber. The ride will have flight tracking, so it will be curbside when the flight lands no matter if it is early or delayed. There...
LIFESTYLE
Gazette

Uber to give $15 ride credits to Coloradans to prevent impaired driving

The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with Uber to give $15 ride credits to residents across the state in an effort to prevent impaired driving over the holidays. In total, $10,000 in ride credits will be distributed to Coloradans from Wednesday through Jan. 3. Colorado was one of only...
COLORADO STATE
Local Holiday Markets Give Small Businesses Much-Needed Boost – CBS Denver

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — For many Colorado small business owners, the last few years have been tough because of the pandemic, which is why some say it’s even more important now to support local, especially on days like Small Business Saturday. For small business owners like Sandy Klein and Karen...
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

CDOT, State Patrol to increase DUI enforcement through holiday season

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement will be ramping up DUI enforcement as the holiday seasons approach, including in Larimer County which, according to recent data, was one of the top counties for DUI convictions last year. According to a release from CDOT the...
COLORADO STATE
Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive Now Underway – CBS Denver

(CBS4) — Again this holiday season, CBS4 is teaming up with King Soopers and 97.3 KBCO to collect new toys and cash donations for children and youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. King Soopers will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at all Metro Area locations...
DENVER, CO
ValleyCentral

CBP offers tips to avoid holiday traffic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Brownsville Port of Entry is encouraging travelers to plan ahead to facilitate traffic this holiday season. “We thank the traveling public for being proactive, patient and we strongly encourage them to avail themselves of facilitation measures such as filing and prepaying their tourist […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
masonwebtv.com

The Wise Drive: Impaired Driving Intervention

This week I’m turning things around a bit. Usually you ask the questions, but this time I’m going to do it. Or more accurately, I’m going to repeat a question that Washington Traffic Safety Commission asked: “What have you done to stop someone from driving drunk or high?” Folks responded, and their answers are worth sharing.
TRAFFIC
krwc1360.com

Increased Patrols to Target Impaired Driving Through the Holidays

Law enforcement officials statewide are stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads through the rest of the holiday season. State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank says he’s made many impaired driving arrests throughout his career. He says those that live to tell about it are actually the lucky ones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

‘Revitalizing Main Streets’ Program Open For Additional Grant Opportunities

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis, along with his administration, and the Colorado Department of Transportation are working to help save people money and help small businesses through the “Revitalizing Main Streets Program.” (credit: Getty Images) Polis said the CDOT program is open for additional grant opportunities to improve safety on urban roadways and main streets throughout Colorado. Some of the goals include reducing crashes, stimulating the economy, and improving transportation for everyone to safely get around. Applicants can submit infrastructure projects up to $2 million. The deadline for submission is Feb. 4, 2022.
DENVER, CO
‘Skittish’ Elk And Other Animals Are Using Wildlife Underpasses Installed In Conjunction With I-25 South Gap Project – CBS Denver

(CBS4) – Bears, elk and other animals are already using the wildlife underpasses along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Denver. The installation of these underpasses were in collaboration with CDOT through the I-25 South Gap project. The wildlife mitigation system includes four new wildlife underpasses and one refurbished one....
DENVER, CO

