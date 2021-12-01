ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Borrego: Counting On Veterans to Step Up Defensively

By jmarlow5
 6 days ago

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty


The Charlotte Hornets continue to be one of the more pleasing surprises in the NBA and are one of the more entertaining teams to watch in the league as well. Currently sitting at 13-10, the young team looks poised to make a return to the NBA postseason, hopefully, this team avoiding the Play-In Tournament, where last season they got bounced by the Indiana Pacers. They are currently coming off back-to-back losses to the Rockets and the Bulls, where they gave up a combined 279 points. Not ideal to say the least. Injuries have hindered this team at times this season, which has affected their play on the defensive end of the floor. Head coach James Borrego joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today for his weekly visit, and when asked about fixing the defensive woes he replied: “I’m going to look at the experienced guys. They’ve been in this league, and they’ve guarded before in the past.” The vets he’s meaning our Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward, including Miles Bridges as well, all quality, capable defenders, when healthy, and committed to competing on that end of the floor. For this team to reach its fullest potential, they’ll need to evolve on the defensive end, which is why Borrego has harped on the defense since the season started, over a month ago. They’ll get a chance tonight to take a step in the right direction, as they are in Milwaukee to take on the defending NBA champions.

