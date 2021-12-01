ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Salah scores 2, Liverpool beats Everton 4-1 in EPL derby

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool piled more pressure on former manager Rafael Benitez with a 4-1 win over local rival Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, breaking a scoring record in the process.

Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota were Liverpool’s other scorers in the 239th Merseyside derby as the Reds became the first top-flight English team to score at least twice in 18 straight matches in all competitions.

“We have momentum,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, “but it was by far the best performance since I’ve been at Liverpool at Goodison.”

Salah is fronting Liverpool’s scoring charge and he now has 19 goals in as many appearances this season after his double at Goodison Park.

His first was a beautifully taken curling shot across goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into the far corner in the 19th minute, doubling the lead given to Liverpool by Henderson in the ninth minute off a first-time shot from the edge of the area.

Then, after Demarai Gray pulled a goal back just before half time, Salah seized on bad error by Everton captain Seamus Coleman to race from halfway and apply the finish.

“He was angry after the game,” Klopp said of Salah. “He wanted to score the third one.

“I don’t take these things for granted. His second goal, you have to force these kind of mistakes. Mo put Coleman under pressure to win that ball and from then on it is a good chance he will score.”

Jota completed the scoring by lashing a shot inside Pickford’s near post as Everton’s winless run extended to eight matches, with just two points from a possible 24.

Some Everton fans streamed for the exits after Jota’s goal. Others stayed and directed their anger toward the directors’ box after the final whistle. There were chants of “sack the board” as well as boos at the final whistle,

“We made too many mistakes and when you do that against a top side, you pay for it,” said Benitez, who led Liverpool to the Champions League title in 2005.

“The fans at the beginning were pushing and after we scored the atmosphere was really good. Then the second half we started on top but then another mistake changed the game.”

Third-place Liverpool stayed two points behind leader Chelsea and a point behind Manchester City in what looks like a three-way fight for the title.

Liverpool is the top scorer with 43 goals, 10 more than anyone else.

“Going forward and the chances that we created, not only tonight but over the last few weeks, has been outstanding,” Henderson said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Related
Daily Mail

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah nets brace, with Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota also on target as Reds crush Merseyside rivals who suffer their biggest home derby loss in 39 years

The seventh best player in the world apparently, Mo Salah. So it wasn’t just Robert Lewandowski who got short-changed in Paris on Monday night. Those other six must have rare talent indeed, to push Salah so far down the rankings. What he did here decided a Merseyside derby that was closer than it deserved to be, despite a scoreline that embarrassed Everton. Twice, he took advantage of errors by the home team to speed away and score, one on one, against Jordan Pickford. And that was pretty much the difference between the teams.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarai Gray
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Liverpool run riot in Merseyside derby on torturous night for Everton and Rafael Benitez

The nightmare scenario happened for the home supporters and it was far more searing than they could’ve ever envisioned. There were 21 minutes on the clock when Rafael Benitez had his name sung at Goodison Park as Everton manager for the first time, but the 2,902 voices belonged to Liverpool’s gloating section.The scoreboard read to the title contenders then. The Spaniard would be serenaded by more chants when his team had two more goals smashed past them to compound their overwhelming misery of an eight match winless run.To contextualise that further, they have collected two points from the last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Epl#Everton 4 1#Ap#The Premier League#239th Merseyside Derby#Reds#English#Goodison
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats From Everton’s 4-1 Destruction by Liverpool

The Merseyside derby has been lopsided for a long while now; until Everton shocked Liverpool at an empty Anfield last season, their last win over their rivals was way back in October 2010. At Goodison Park, the story has been one of stalemate, with 8 of the 9 previous meetings drawn, but that narrative changed sharply as the Blues were blown away last night by their neighbours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcel Brands finalising Everton exit after pressure intensifies on the board

Marcel Brands will relinquish his role as Everton's director of football as a casualty of the club’s horrendous run of form, which has been met with protests. Confirmation of the Dutchman’s departure with immediate effect is expected to be confirmed soon. Brands signed a new three-year-deal in April and was on the club’s board since 2019, but did not seem to be bestowed with the authority to shape their football operations. Everton’s style of play and recruitment have altered with managerial appointments, and even the selection of the man in the dugout has clearly not been at his discretion....
PREMIER LEAGUE
