The Communist Party in China has criticised the global democracy summit being hosted by the US next week and warned that any efforts to force countries to adopt western standards of democracy would fail.The two-day virtual “Summit for Democracy” is a part of the campaign pledged by US president Joe Biden in February when he announced the return of the US to global leadership to face down authoritarian forces. The summit is expected to bring together a group of world leaders to discuss ways to combat authoritarianism and corruption while lifting up human rights.The conference follows the president’s repeated campaign...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO