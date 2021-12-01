Colquitt wrestling team out to build on outstanding 2020-2021 season

MOULTRIE – Heading into Saturday’s Blue Devils Duals at Tift County, Colquitt County wrestling coach Benjy Scarbor says his 2021-2022 Packers are off to just “an OK” start.

The lower weight classes have not performed as well as he would have liked in the Packers’ first three competitions of the season.

But there are a number of reasons for optimism about this group of Packer grapplers, especially with its strong middle- and upper-weight class performers.

And Colquitt County is coming off perhaps its best season in school history.

Last spring, the Packers finished third in the state duals and were fourth in the state traditional tournament.

Colquitt County had never been able to shoulder into the top-four before.

And the Packers have some talented wrestlers on this year’s roster, including a pair of brothers who are making names for themselves in the state.

They also have a veteran coach who is used to producing champions.

Scarbor, a Tift County native, produced nine state individual champions during his 13-year tenure at Valdosta.

Since moving to Moultrie in 2017, he has added two more in Nic Jarvis, now wrestling at Reinhardt, and Austin Paradice, who won a title last spring with a four-pin ambush at 145.

Paradice, a senior who will become Colquitt County’s first Division I wrestling signee when he joins the UT-Chattanooga program next spring, is back and is off to an 12-0 start.

There is plenty to like about the older Paradice, who placed fourth in the state as a freshman and was second as a sophomore before his dominant junior season.

“He lives right, he just does everything right,” Scarbor said of Austin. “He’s a remarkable young man. And good things happen to good people.”

Austin hasn’t faced his toughest competition in his first dozen matches this season, but a difficult schedule ahead ensures he will be challenged over the next few months.

His younger brother Logan, wrestling at 138, has joined the Colquitt County varsity this season and lost just once in the early going.

“He’s beat several state placers already,” Scarbor said.

Those two, plus several others back from the 2020-2021 final-four team, have Scarbor upbeat.

College prospect Ethan Sellers was third at the state individual meet last year at 126 and Nate Taylor was fifth at 138.

James Bledsoe at 220; Jesus Grijalva, at 170; and Eric Henson at 116, also qualified for the state tournament.

Russell Flowers, another freshman, is off to a strong start.

Colquitt opened this season in the Bronco Stampede, a three-match scramble at Brookwood High School on Nov. 13.

Miguel Escobar placed fourth at 104-111; Henson was fourth at 118-124; Sellers was second at 130-136; and Logan Paradice placed second after winning his first two matches before sustaining his lone loss so far this season, an 8-0 defeat at the hands of Reese Jones of Ola.

Michael Bledsoe was second at 136-143; Flowers was second at 153-160; Ramon Lewis won his final two matches to finish second at 168-180; Austin Paradice was first at 168-180 by getting a 16-1 technical fall, a pin and a 19-5 major decision.

Also at 168-180, Grijalva placed second; Jaylon McCloud was first with three straight falls at 180-193; Matthew Dillon was third at 208-240; and James Bledsoe won three straight matches at 208-240.

The next Saturday, the Packers traveled to McDonough to compete in the inaugural Raja Bryan Memorial at Ola High School, where Austin Paradice won the championship at 170 and Logan Paradice took the title at 138, helping Colquitt to a fourth-place finish.

Alan Escobar wrestled at 106 and scored six team points; Miguel Escobar, at 113, had four points; Henson was sixth at 120; Michael Bledsoe won three matches in the consolation round; Taylor was sixth at 152; Grijalva won three consolation-round matches at 182; McCloud went 0-2 at 195; Dillon was second at 220; James Bledsoe was third at 220; and Collin Crosby won three straight matches in the consolation round.

Two days before Thanksgiving, Colquitt County took part in the Grapple on the Gridiron held at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in Valdosta and three Packers went 5-0.

Austin Paradice pinned all five of his opponents at 160 and Logan Paradice pinned four of his five foes.

Grijalva, at 182, had three pins, a technical fall and a decision.

Taylor, at 152, had two pins and a decision to go 3-0.

Michael Bledsoe, at 145, pinned three of his opponents and won a decision to finish 4-1.

Flowers, at 152, and Crosby at 285, were 3-1.

Henson, at 120, and McCloud, at 195, were 3-2.

The Packers defeated Coffee 56-24; lost to Tift County 48-27; and defeated Lee County 42-36 in dual competition.

Following the Blue Devil Duals, the Packers will travel to Kissimmee, Fla., for the Danny Byron Invitational on Dec. 10-11 and the Wildcat Invitational at Valdosta on Dec. 17-18.

Colquitt County’s fourth annual Packer Classic will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Scarbor also announced that former assistant coach Kenny Mason has left to become the head coach of the Brewton-Parker College wrestling team.

Wilder Elliott, Brett Little and Roger Ketchum return to the Colquitt County staff.