DOT awards 3rd Highway 133 project

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded the bid for the third of five projects in the widening of Highway 133 between Moultrie and Albany.

An announcement Wednesday from the GDOT said the agency awarded a total of 16 projects in October. The total value of the projects was more than $114.6 million.

The largest single investment, worth approximately $48 million, was awarded to Oxford Construction Company to widen 7.935 miles of Highway 133 from north of County Line Road to north of Holly Drive, all within Dougherty County.

The three projects that have been awarded so far have all come within a year. The first project, awarded in November 2020 to Reames and Son Construction Company, will widen the highway from U.S. Highway 319 to Mike Horne Road, all in Colquitt County. Construction is under way with expected completion by July 30, 2023.

The second project was awarded in July 2021 to Oxford Construction Company. It involves widening of the highway from State Route 112 near Bridgeboro in Worth County to County Line Road in Dougherty County. Construction is expected to be complete by Nov. 30, 2023.

The remaining two sections lie between Mike Horne Road in Colquitt County and State Route 112 in Worth County. Information on the GDOT’s website expects the project from north of the Colquitt County line to SR112 to begin in the 2023 fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2022. The project from Mike Horne Road to the Colquitt-Worth county line, including the city of Doerun, is expected to begin construction in FY2025. That said, timing of all five projects has varied over the years and is subject to change until the contract is signed.

In addition to the Highway 133 project, the GDOT announced the award of a $36 million project for the reconstruction of 0.777 mile of interchange on State Route 31 (Madison Highway) at Interstate 75/State Route 401 in Lowndes County and the construction of a bridge and approaches to the interstate there.

Other projects totaling about $30 million include resurfacing projects and bridge construction projects throughout the state and a traffic signal upgrade in Fulton County.