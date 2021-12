Dynex Capital is slowly shifting to only agency mortgage-backed securities making the business model more stable and secure. Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) operates in the cyclical REIT business but the cycle is turning in their favor after the pandemic. Housing prices are on the rise and the U.S economy is moderately growing. However, the interest rates are very likely to rise in 2022 tightening DX's profit margin. The stock can be a target for growth investors because it is undervalued but the future growth potential seems limited at the moment. For income-seeking investors, the stock is a big no with 7 dividend cuts in the last 10 years.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO