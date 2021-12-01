Colquitt County, Lowndes set inaugural Georgia-Florida Challenge

MOULTRIE - Colquitt County will open its 2022 football season against Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High on Saturday, August 20, at Lowndes High’s Martin Stadium as part of the inaugural Georgia-Florida Challenge.

The Colquitt County-Deerfield Beach game will start at 5 p.m. followed by the Lowndes-American Heritage game at 8 p.m.

The Challenge will continue in 2023 on Saturday, August 19, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium in Moultrie.

Both the Vikings and Packers will play as-yet-undisclosed teams from Florida, with Lowndes playing at 5 p.m. and Colquitt County kicking off at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the 2022 event, which will be sold for both games, will go on sale at a later date.

The Challenge is the result of a partnership between Colquitt County Athletic Director Darrell Funderburk and his Lowndes counterpart, Danny Redshaw.

The two have been working since last spring to put the package together, Funderburk said.

“I think the fans will enjoy seeing some good teams from Florida,” Funderburk said.

The Challenge was set up with the help of Prep Gridiron Logistics, a New Jersey firm that helps arrange such games.

According to its webside, Prep Gridiron Logistics “will act as your personal concierge for identifying, contacting and scheduling elite, nationally-relevant, out-of-state high school football opponents.”

Both Colquitt County and Lowndes have appeared in the season-opening Corky Kell Classic in Atlanta over the years, but having a similar event in South Georgia will save the local schools money on travel expenses.

Deerfield Beach is located in Broward County between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

The Bucks went 9-3 this season before being eliminated in the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Class 8A State Championships.

American Heritage, located in Plantation, plays in Florida’s Class 5A and went 6-4 this season.

Colquitt County played host to American Heritage in 2016 and lost to the Patriots 17-14.

Funderburk said Colquitt County’s complete 2022 football schedule will be released in the next few weeks.

Deerfield Beach will be one of at least two new teams on the 2022 season.

For the first time, the Packers will play Richmond Hill, which will join Region 1-7A next year.