The steel market is going through several changes, including China's evolving role in the market and costs rising, said Tata Steel's CEO, T.V. Narendran. In the last seven or eight years, the average price for hot-rolled coil steel was around $400 or $450 per ton. That figure is likely to be above $600 in the coming years, he said.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO