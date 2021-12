Long-serving International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound has said that the organization’s senior officials have come to a “unanimous conclusion” that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is “fine.” Peng, a three-time Olympian and once a top-ranked doubles player, vanished from the public eye after leveling an accusation of sexual assault against a former vice-premier of China, Zhang Gaoli. On Nov. 21, the IOC said two officials, including the organization’s president, had conducted a 30-minute video call with Peng. A Chinese sports official was also present on the call, according to a statement. The IOC said Peng appeared “relaxed” and “would like to have her privacy respected.” It has not released any footage from the call.

