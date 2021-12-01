Eddie Vedder Announces Intimate Solo Tour With All-Star Band: See The Dates

Photo: Danny Clinch

Eddie Vedder plans to release his latest solo album Earthling in February 2022, and on Wednesday (December 1), the Pearl Jam frontman revealed he was heading on a short tour to support the album.

The trek sees him playing intimate venues in cities like New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle with his all-star Earthlings backing band, featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith , former RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer , bassist Chris Chaney (who's also part of Taylor Hawkins' supergroup NHC ), The Swell Season 's guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard , and guitarist Andrew Watt (who also produced Earthling ). Hansard will also open all tour dates.

Earthling is Vedder's first solo album since 2011's Ukulele Songs and is slated for a February 11, 2022 release. It can be pre-ordered here . Get ticket info here and see a full list of dates below.

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings 2022 North American tour dates

February 3 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 4 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 6 Newark, NJ NJPAC

February 9 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

February 15 San Diego, CA The Magnolia

February 17 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theatre

February 21 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

February 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall