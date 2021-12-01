ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: How to Watch

By Taylor Fields
 4 days ago
This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capital One has officially kicked off, and there is no better way to celebrate the holidays than with live performances from some of your favorite artists. The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is decking the halls live from New York City on December 10th and fans across the country will be able to tune in and watch it all go down live.

Taking the stage at NYC's Madison Square Garden at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball are Ed Sheeran , Dua Lipa , Jonas Brothers , Doja Cat , Lil Nas X , Saweetie , AJR , Kane Brown , Tate McRae , Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio .

Fans can tune in to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball live from New York on Friday, December 10th at 7pm ET/4pm PT via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com . The event will also be broadcast live on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide. Then, relive the best moments from this year's show during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.

The 2021 Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capital One kicked off on November 30th in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and is making stops in cities across the country in cities including Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Atlanta, before wrapping up Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19th.

Tune in to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on December 10th! You won't want to miss it.

