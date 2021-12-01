ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Over A Dozen Desserts Sold In Louisiana Recalled For Metal Fragments

By Sarah Tate
WQUE Q93
WQUE Q93
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n01xp_0dBbTTzA00
Photo: Getty Images

A product recall from a major grocery store chain is impacting stores across the country , including those in Louisiana.

Kroger announced it was recalling 19 baked good products in the Country Oven brand due to the possibility of metal fragments in the goods. According to BGR , the company believes the contaminants may have gotten into the starch used while baking the products.

If you purchased any of the products listed below, all of which are the Country Oven brand, throw them out. A full list of the impacted products' UPC codes can be found at Food Safety News .

  • Cinnamon Rolls
  • White Cake
  • Chocolate Cake
  • White/Vanilla Cake
  • Yellow/Vanilla Cake
  • Chocolate/Vanilla Cake
  • Yellow Cake
  • Bowtie Danish
  • Cheese Pocket
  • Angel Food Cake
  • Yellow/Fudge Cake
  • Red Velvet Cake
  • Marble Cake
  • Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices
  • Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices
  • Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake
  • Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake
  • Raspberry Cake
  • Party Balloon Cake

Nearly 30 states were impacted by the recall , including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET or on Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Serious recall issued for 19 delicious desserts – throw them out now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end Kroger Co. recently issued a recall for a variety of baked goods because of the possibility the items may contain metal fragments. Specifically, the Kroger recall went into effect earlier this month and if you purchased any baked goods from the grocery giant in recent weeks, you’ll definitely want to take a close look at the items at issue. Note that the recalled products were all sold under the Country Oven brand. And if you have any, you need to be sure not to consume them. You’ll find...
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

Recall Ordered For Hand Sanitizer Made In Louisiana

A hand sanitizer made in Louisiana is the subject of a recall because of potentially confusing packaging. The Food and Drug Administration is announcing a voluntary nationwide recall of the 8 oz. size of American Screening hand sanitizer. The agency stated that the clear plastic bottles look like water bottles,...
LOUISIANA STATE
khqa.com

Kroger recalls baked goods sold in Illinois

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you bought any baked goods from Kroger recently, you should take a close look at the items you purchased and a recall issued by the grocery chain. The recall includes about 20 items that were all sold under the Country Oven brand, according to Food Safety News. The concern is that the items may contain metal fragments that possibly got into the starch used during the baking process.
ILLINOIS STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Bite Carefully! Frozen Food Item Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal and Rock Fragments

If you've got any tots in your freezer, you are going to want to read this fully because there might be more than just tots in those bags. Yes, my friends, another recall has been issued for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, and this time it is because "small rocks and metal fragments" might be what you end up chewing on. And just in case you missed it, there was a huge recall on 2 popular deodorant brands as well. Details for both are below.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Louisiana Health
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Idaho State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
eaglecountryonline.com

Kroger Recalls Baked Good Items Due To Possible Metal Fragment Contamination

(Undated) - The Kroger Company is recalling certain Country Oven baked goods. According to Food Safety News, 19 recalled products were distributed to Kroger stores in several states, including Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. The recalled Country Oven items are:. Cinnamon Rolls 4oz, 2.5oz. White Cake 7lb, 13.5oz, 29oz. Chocolate Cake...
FOOD SAFETY
fox8live.com

Louisiana native recalls witnessing the events of Pearl Harbor

SUNSET, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana teenager looking for a full-time welding job in 1941 found himself in Hawaii, where he was an eyewitness to the attack on Pearl Harbor. 80 years later, Joseph Richard recalls the explosions, the torpedo planes and the tapping sound of trapped sailors he helped rescue.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Kroger#Country Oven#Bgr#Upc#Food Safety News#Cinnamon Rolls#Danish
pdxfoodpress.com

Dungeness Crabs Plus Fresh Fish, Oysters at Flying Fish Co.

* MARKET OPEN 10AM–8PM EVERY DAY EXCEPT TUESDAY *. * RESTAURANT OPEN 11AM–8PM EVERY DAY EXCEPT TUESDAY *. (Both closed every Tuesday) Please read our Covid-19 house rules HERE • We accept EBT/SNAP/Oregon Trail. CRAB SEASON IS IN!. In like Flynn, in like Flint, in there like swimwear, get in...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
On3.com

4-star LSU target Shazz Preston reacts to Brian Kelly hiring

St. James (La.) wide receiver Shazz Preston was considered a strong LSU lean for most of his recruitment. The Tigers have a strong reputation for keeping elite Louisiana prospects home, and it appeared that would continue. But when the Tigers announced earlier this season that Orgeron wouldn’t return in 2022,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WQUE Q93

WQUE Q93

New Orleans, LA
662
Followers
440
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans' Hip Hop and R&B

 https://q93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy