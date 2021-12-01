ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dow sees strong demand swallowing new PE capacity: CFO

By Kristen Hays
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

New US PE capacity expected to start up in Q4 2021 and early 2022. Dow Chemical expects continued global polyethylene demand strength to outstrip additional supply slated to start up in the coming weeks, CFO Howard Ungerleider said at an energy conference Dec. 1. Not registered?. Receive daily email...

www.spglobal.com

spglobal.com

Asia crude oil: Key market indicators for Dec 6-10

Crude oil markets started the Dec. 6-10 trading week higher, with optimism for crude's near-term outlook building after the release of Saudi Aramco's January crude official selling prices, which analysts said demonstrated confidence in the market. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. ICE February...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

IMF chief warns Omicron could slow global growth

The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the global economic recovery, just as the Delta strain did, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday. "A new variant that may spread very rapidly can dent confidence and in that sense, we are likely to see some downgrades of our October projections for global growth," she said at a Reuters event. In its most recent World Economic Outlook, the fund projected global growth of 5.9 percent this year and 4.9 percent in 2022, but the United States and other major economies suffered sharp downward revisions after the spread of the Delta variant "caused some friction," Georgieva said. "Even before the arrival of this new variant, we were concerned that the recovery, while it continues, is losing somewhat momentum," the IMF chief said, noting that policymakers are now dealing with new issues like inflation.
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

Crude oil futures rise as omicron concerns fade after OPEC+ decision

Crude oil futures were higher in mid-morning trade in Asia Dec. 3, extending overnight gains, as investors turned bullish after OPEC+ chose to proceed on its monthly output hike, in a sign of the group's belief in firm market fundamentals. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

FEATURE: Container premiums expected to continue through H1 2022

The premium surcharge, which overstayed in the trans-Pacific route and later in other ex-Asia routes for nearly a year, is expected to continue at least through the first half of 2022 due to firm demand and worsening schedule reliability, despite reports of easing in some regions post China's Golden Week holiday.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
spglobal.com

Vale reports higher contract pellet premiums for Q1 after decline in Q4

Vale's iron ore DR pellet premium rebounds after Q4 decline, up $8/dmt on quarter. Vale maintains $3/dmt spread between BF and DR pellet premiums for Q4. Blast furnace pellet premium negotiations not heard to be finalized in Europe. Brazil's Vale said Dec. 3 it had defined its iron ore pellet...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

China lithium major Ganfeng expands into upstream resources overseas

Makes first payment to jointly own interest in major spodumene project. Deal comes amid spodumene, lithium prices hitting all-time high. China's Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. said Dec. 2 that it has paid the first tranche of $39 million under a deal to acquire a 50% equity in a special purpose vehicle that controls a potentially large-scale spodumene project in Mali, a move that will enhance its overseas reach in the upstream sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Omicron variant, inflation talk put damper on insurance stocks, broader market

Insurance stocks moved lower this week, along with the wider market, as worries related to the COVID-19 omicron variant weighed on equities globally. The S&P 500 Insurance index fell almost 2.5% on Nov. 30 as the variant spread from South Africa to North America. The first confirmed omicron case in the U.S. was recorded in California the following day. Stocks also reacted negatively after Moderna Inc. CEO Stéphane Bancel in an interview with the Financial Times said he expects a "material drop" in vaccine effectiveness against the variant.
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

OIL FUTURES: Crude rally falters amid omicron spread, weak US jobs report

Crude prices settled mixed Dec. 3, as a weaker-than-expected US jobs report and rapidly spreading coronavirus omicron variant added uncertainty to demand outlooks. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX January WTI settled 24 cents lower at $66.26/b while ICE February Brent finished 21 cents higher...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

China was top destination for US LNG in November amid strong Gulf Coast netbacks

China was the top destination for US LNG in November, after three consecutive months with Brazil receiving the most cargoes, S&P Global Platts Analytics data showed. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The shift in trade flows came as strong US Gulf Coast netbacks incentivized deliveries...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Air Cargo Demand Rose 9.4% in October; Can Capacity Keep Up?

“The impact of government reactions to the Omicron variant is a concern,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spglobal.com

Crude oil futures rise though jitters over omicron remains

Crude oil futures were higher during mid-morning trade in Asia Dec. 2 amid a draw in US crude oil stocks last week, though jitters over the oil demand outlook remained after the US reported its first local case of the omicron variant. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

German steel prices to remain stable in December: Platts survey

German steel prices are expected to enter a stable development over the next weeks as trading is predicted to remain slow, according to the Platts monthly steel sentiment survey for December. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 53,with 50 denoting stability, the market...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Trafigura takes stake in power trading platform, eyes growth in ISO markets

Major oil trading house Trafigura said Dec. 2 it has taken a majority stake in a power trading platform to accelerate the firm's entry into North American Independent System Operator power markets. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Trafigura US Holdings, a fully-owned, US...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

US natural gas storage inventories drop 59 Bcf to 3.564 Tcf: EIA

US natural gas inventories fell by 59 Bcf, nearly double the five-year average but in line with market expectations as it matched the S&P Global Platts' survey of analysts. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Storage fields withdrew 59 Bcf for the week ended Nov. 26,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

US LNG exports hit record highs as global gas crunch persists

Natural gas deliveries to U.S. LNG export terminals surged to record levels in the waning days of November, topping 12 Bcf/d as strong global gas demand continued to incentivize operators to run their facilities at full bore. Total feedgas deliveries to the six major operating U.S. LNG export facilities hit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

