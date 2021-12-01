ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mendocino Farms set for Dec. 14 opening in the Heights

By Shawn Arrajj
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 6 days ago
A fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally-inspired menu options is slated to open in the M-K-T Heights development Dec. 14. The fourth Houston location of Mendocino Farms will open at 600 N. Shepherd Drive, Ste. 184, Houston. The eatery...

Community Impact Houston

Magnolia Eats and Treats now open on Tamina Road

Magnolia Eats and Treats held a grand opening Dec. 4 at 32907 Tamina Road, Ste. D, Magnolia. The restaurant offers deep-fried foods, such as corn dogs, onion rings and chicken nuggets, as well as desserts such as ice cream sundaes and floats. The store also sells a variety of candy. 346-703-0927. www.facebook.com/magnoliaeatsandtreats.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

House of Pies now open in Cypress

Officials with House of Pies announced the soft opening of their newest location, 25686 Hwy. 290, Cypress, on Dec. 7. The eatery specializes in pies and cakes but is also a full-service restaurant that serves breakfast all day, sandwiches, soups, salads, burgers, chicken fried chicken, steak and spaghetti, among other dishes.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Mister Car Wash opening another Katy location

Mister Car Wash will open a location at 1726 Spring Green Blvd., Katy, in the first quarter of 2022. The business offers a subscription-based car wash club in which members can use the facilities at any Mister Car Wash location. It also offers detailing. This will be the third Katy-area location. www.mistercarwash.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fiiz Drinks now open on Spring Cypress Road

Fiiz Drinks celebrated its grand opening Dec. 4 at 9702 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. 118, Spring. Owned by Matt and Jennie Strader, the specialty soda and treat shop offers a variety of beverages ranging from Italian sodas and Fiiz Freezes to frozen lemonade and fruit smoothies. To pair with its extensive beverage menu, the business also features salty snacks, such as popcorn, chips and pretzels, and desserts such as cookies and macarons. 281-203-8362. www.fiizdrinks.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gringo's restaurant confirmed for Conroe Waterfront Center

Ybarra Investments Inc. is anticipated to break ground on a Gringo's restaurant in the second quarter of 2022 within the Conroe Waterfront Center, located at I-45 and Drennen Road, NewQuest Properties announced in a news release Dec. 6. Gringo's is anticipated to open in late 2022 or early 2023, according to the release. The Conroe eatery will be the Tex-Mex chain's 16th location, according to the release.
CONROE, TX
Kevin Miles
Community Impact Houston

Hippo Burgers coming soon to Shops of Northpark in Kingwood

A new location of burger joint Hippo Burgers will be opening soon at 1310 Northpark Drive, Ste. 900, Kingwood, the restaurant announced via their Facebook page on Dec. 2. The new location will be in the Shops of Northpark shopping center. The restaurant currently has four other locations–one each in Atascocita, Humble, Crosby and southwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Gringo's restaurant confirmed for Conroe Waterfront Center; Austin’s longest-standing H-E-B to be rebuilt and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 7. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 3-6. Greater Houston. Ybarra Investments Inc. is anticipated to break ground on a Gringo's restaurant in the second quarter of 2022 within...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Jersey Mike's Subs planning to open Conroe store

Jersey Mike's Subs is planning to open a new location at 403 N. Loop W., Ste. B1, Conroe, in the second quarter of 2022, a representative from the company said. The fast-casual franchise offers sliced and grilled sub sandwiches on freshly baked bread. This will be the company's second location in the Conroe area. www.jerseymikes.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kingwood Photo Lab returns to original location on W. Lake Houston Parkway

Kingwood Photo Lab—formerly located at 4003 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood—relocated back to its prior facility at 2714 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Ste. 130, Kingwood, on Dec. 3. The business, which has offered photo and printing services in the area since 1985, moved to its previous Rustic Woods Drive location after sustaining flood damage during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Kingwood Photo Lab Manager Dylan Wilson said the business was being moved back to its old location to give it better visibility and parking. Kingwood Photo Lab offers a range of services including film processing, digital printing, canvas and enlarged prints, photo restorations, memory card recoveries and film-to-digital conversions. 281-360-8998. www.kingwoodphotolab.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Psychiatry of Texas clinic now open at new Willowbrook-area location

Psychiatry of Texas moved to a new location at 7877 Willow Chase Blvd., Houston, in early November. The clinic was formerly located at 13325 Hargrave Road, Ste. 240, Houston, and offers psychiatric services for disorders such as anxiety, depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, postpartum depression, addiction, schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder. 832-869-4818. www.psychiatryoftexas.com.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Holcomb Family YMCA announces grand opening event

The Holcomb Family YMCA is inviting the community to its grand opening event Dec. 11 at 5201 Imperial Promenade Drive, Spring. According to a news release from the YMCA of Greater Houston, the opening will celebrate the completion of the organization's first phase of development, which features a 12,000-square-foot pavilion with turf, a multipurpose court for games such as pickleball and basketball, and an outdoor workout space.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Zully's Latin American Kitchen opening Dec. 6 in Willis

Zully's Latin American Kitchen—pronounced sue-lees—will open Dec. 6 in Willis. The family-owned restaurant is an extension of the family's Huntsville eatery Carbonero Rotisserie Charbroiled Chicken and Steak. The Huntsville restaurant has served Walker County for 12 years. Zully's will offer Latin American dishes, such as pupusas, carne guisada, lomo saltado,...
WILLIS, TX
Community Impact Houston

True Grit Fitness to host grand opening celebration, open house in Spring Dec. 12

True Grit Fitness will host a grand opening celebration and open house on Dec. 12 from noon-6 p.m. Locally-owned by personal trainer Allie Piro, the business offers a variety of monthly plans and workout options ranging from strength training and powerlifting to sports performance and in-home workouts, to meet each individual client's needs. The fitness facility is located at 5706 Root Road, Ste. 400, Spring.
SPRING, TX
