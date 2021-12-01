ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams injury report: Darrell Henderson Jr. misses practice, Odell Beckham Jr. limited

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Rams came out of Sunday’s game against the Packers a little banged up, with both Darrell Henderson Jr. and Odell Beckham Jr. suffering minor injuries. Henderson hurt his thigh and Beckham injured his hip, but both players are expected to play against the Jaguars in Week 13, according to Sean McVay.

As a precaution, the Rams kept Henderson out of practice on Wednesday, listing him as a non-participant on the initial injury report. Beckham was limited with his hip injury, as was Ben Skowronek due to his back trouble.

David Long Jr. also missed practice with an illness, which McVay said is not COVID-19-related.

Below is the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jbcO_0dBbSG0Q00

