Master Gardener: Such a pansy

Answer: Green plants and flowers can cheer us up, especially during the long, dark days of winter. Growing houseplants is a very popular hobby right now and there are some interesting, new plants available. There are research studies that have shown that interacting with indoor plants often reduces physiological and psychological stress. Several studies were conducted at the University of Exeter in 2013 and 2014 which found that plants in the workplace improved productivity, concentration and a feeling of well-being. The 2014 study compared two large commercial offices with no plants versus “green” offices on the staff’s perceptions of air quality, concentration and workplace satisfaction, and monitored productivity levels. A University of Michigan study concluded that studying and working in the presence of plants increased concentration, memory, and productivity. Their study showed that memory retention increased up to 20%. Another study at Texas A&M also found that working and studying around plants produced better quality and higher accuracy work.
