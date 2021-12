KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eva June Narber, formerly of Hopkins and Maryville, will receive her third graduate degree on Dec. 19 from the University of Missouri – Kansas City. The degree, Ed.S. Educational specialist, is a professional degree focused on curriculum development. Her research project was about the evolution of the public school curriculum system in South Korea. Her final research project will be turned into a book in the spring after her next trip to Seoul to interview some of her former college students who also happen to be educational professors, school teachers and curriculum makers.

