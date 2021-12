San Diego Wave FC have a coach, a player and now an assistant coach, as the club announced this week they have hired Richard Gunney ahead of their expansion 2022 NWSL season. I am delighted to announce the addition of Rich to the San Diego Wave FC technical team,” said Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney in a club statement. “He is a proven winner within the NWSL and will add vast knowledge and experience of not only the league but of the college landscape as well. I am very excited to be working with him as we build the future of this team.”

11 DAYS AGO