Public Health

The First Omicron Case Has Been Detected in the US—Here's What to Know About the Newest COVID Variant

By Grace Wade
Health
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first case of the newly detected COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has been reported in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday. The individual—who returned to California from South Africa on November 22—was fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms that are improving, the CDC...

www.health.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Health

