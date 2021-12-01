ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator Ted Cruz blocks Biden's State Department nominees

Comments / 20

dp
4d ago

Ted Cruz is a menace to all Americans by blocking Biden’s pick for his Cabinet. It will come back to haunt the republicans.

Reply(1)
10
Matt Allen
4d ago

Temporary. The polls in Texas show that Cancun Cruz will lose his bid for re-election. Love it 🥰

Reply
20
1 Vet
4d ago

Isn’t it about vacation time Cancun Cruz?

Reply(1)
16
Globe Gazette

Ted Cruz is a hypocrite: LETTER

Mr. Cruz (Sen. Ted Cruz): Women in the military is a good idea, “It should be their choice” to fight and die for their country. Now you, Mr. Cruz, can tell your daughters they have a choice. But you must also tell them that YOU have control of their bodies!
New York Post

Manchin will vote with Senate GOPers to scrap Biden’s biz vax mandate

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Thursday that he would join all 50 of his Republican colleagues in backing a resolution challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private business. “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine mandate on private businesses,” Manchin said in a statement. “That’s why...
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Questions District Judge Nominee: President Biden is ‘Trying to Put Judicial Robes on That Partisan and Radical Agenda’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today questioned President Biden’s District Judge nominee for the Southern District of New York, Dale E. Ho, on his history of extreme and hyper partisan rhetoric. Read excerpts of his remarks below. WATCH: Sen. Cruz to Biden District Judge...
SFGate

GOP tactics herald a grim new era of governing for Biden and Democrats

WASHINGTON - Sen. Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving senator and Appropriations Committee chairman, could only growl his frustration to reporters Wednesday as a small clutch of congressional Republicans threatened to delay a short-term government funding patch and spark a partial federal shutdown at midnight Friday. "I'm just worried that there are...
POLITICO

Biden vowed to reverse Trump's land mine policy. He hasn't.

With help from Daniel Lippman, Nahal Toosi, Andrew Desiderio, Bryan Bender and Phelim Kine. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. It’s Nov. 30: Do you know where your land mine policy reversal is?. You may recall that back in Jan. 2020, then-President DONALD TRUMP expanded...
Laredo Morning Times

CBS host shuts down Senator Ted Cruz on air for voter fraud comments

CBS moderator for Face The Nation Margaret Brennan shot down Ted Cruz on air after the Texas senator discussed fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Despite there being no evidence of voter fraud, Cruz told Brennan during the November 22 broadcast that he believes there wouldn't be questions about the integrity of the election if officials would have had a credible electoral commission do an emergency audit.
