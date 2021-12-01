Senator Ted Cruz blocks Biden's State Department nominees
Senator Ted Cruz is one of the Republican senators slowing the confirmation...www.cbsnews.com
Senator Ted Cruz is one of the Republican senators slowing the confirmation...www.cbsnews.com
Ted Cruz is a menace to all Americans by blocking Biden’s pick for his Cabinet. It will come back to haunt the republicans.
Temporary. The polls in Texas show that Cancun Cruz will lose his bid for re-election. Love it 🥰
Isn’t it about vacation time Cancun Cruz?
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 20