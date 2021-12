Question: The Gemara in Shabbos, in discussing the laws of Chanukah lights, teaches the menorah’s placement. We learn that the proper placement is by the side of the outside door, but if there is danger one may place them on his table inside the house. If the danger is that hostile gentiles might persecute him, isn’t there the same worry if the menorah is placed indoors? After all, the candles likely will be seen through the window, and even if not, if the gentiles are hostile we fear they will search every Jewish home. How would one light in such a circumstance?

