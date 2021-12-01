ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Many Let It Be Reissues Does It Take for the Beatles to Get the Vibe Right?

By Charlie Harding, Nate Sloan
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a little over 50 years since the release of the Beatles’ final album, Let It Be, and the accompanying documentary. To commemorate the occasion, the remaining members of the band have remixed the album and unleashed another documentary, this one more than...

94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Cast confirmed for The Beatles biopic - and the resemblance is uncanny

The actors playing The Beatles in the upcoming biopic Midas Man have been revealed and the resemblance is uncanny. The film will focus on the rock band’s manager, Brian Epstein, and his sizeable influence on pop music in the 60s. WATCH: The Beatles' Ringo Starr reflects on band's first trip...
MOVIES
Washington Post

The Beatles are overrated. That’s our fault, not theirs.

Hot takes are boring, so forgive me for serving up this sizzling fajita plate of an edict, but the Beatles are overrated. It’s our fault, not theirs. This band made profoundly beautiful music, and as a society and a species, we have a very hard time saying goodbye to the things we love. So to make things easier on everybody, our current pop culture leans toward rejecting the idea of finality altogether. No Hollywood franchise shall go un-rebooted, no vintage Beatles footage shall go unseen. Rich people get richer, our imaginations get poorer and nothing is allowed to end.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘Annoying snobs was part of the fun’: Paul McCartney and more on the Beatles’ rooftop farewell

It’s lunchtime on a cold Thursday in January 1969. After weeks of sometimes difficult rehearsals and recordings, the Beatles and their new songs finally – and spectacularly – collide with the outside world. The occasion is now fixed in their iconography. On 30 January on the roof of 3 Savile Row, the London HQ of their company Apple, the four – joined by the US keyboard player Billy Preston – performed five songs: Get Back (three times), Don’t Let Me Down (twice), I’ve Got a Feeling (ditto), Dig a Pony and One After 909. They played with a tightness and confidence that belied the last-minute nature of events, while a sense of urgency and drama was provided by two police officers, determined to shut everything down.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Beatles: Secret conversation featured in Get Back reveals John Lennon’s ‘only regret’ about Beatles songs

A secret conversation featured in new documentary Get Back reveals John Lennon’s “only regret” about his time with The Beatles.The moment, featured in part two of Peter Jackson’s seven-hour docuseries, occurs during a chat recorded in secret days after George Harrison quits the band.Lennon, after refusing to take anyone’s calls, arrives at the Twickenham studio where the band have been writing songs for what would be their final live performance and record together.McCartney and Lennon meet in a cafeteria away from the camera to discuss Harrison’s growing frustrations with the songwriting process – but intertitles inform the viewer: "They are...
MUSIC
NME

John Lennon’s son Julian says new Beatles documentary “made me love my father again”

Julian Lennon says that watching the new Beatles documentary Get Back was a “life-changing” experience that “made me love my father again”. Peter Jackson’s three-part film, which is coming to Disney+ tomorrow (November 25), focuses on the making of the band’s penultimate studio album ‘Let It Be’ and showcases their final concert as a band, on London’s Savile Row rooftop, in its entirety.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary Online on Disney+

Fans of The Beatles, rejoice: the Fab Four’s long-awaited documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, is finally here and available to stream on Disney+. Here’s everything you need to know about the new film, the group’s participation and how to watch Get Back online. When Does The Beatles: Get Back Premiere? Release Date, Time The Beatles: Get Back was officially released on November 25, 2021 on Disney+. The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary and episodes will be released one at a time. The first episode of Get Back premiered on November 25, with the second episode dropping on November 26 and the...
MOVIES
EW.com

See who's playing the Beatles in new film fronted by Queen's Gambit star

Meet the Beatles actors playing John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr in biopic about band manager Brian Epstein. Thanksgiving 2021 officially has Beatlemania. On the same day that Disney+ dropped Peter Jackson's three-part docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, the upcoming biopic Midas Man revealed the casting and...
MOVIES
MarketRealist

Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

The ownership history of the Beatles song catalog is confusing and includes stakeholders like Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, and Yoko Ono. Who owns the rights to the Beatles songs now?. Article continues below advertisement. McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017. In 2017, McCartney got back the...
MUSIC
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
digg.com

'The Beatles: Get Back' — George Harrison's Photographer Problems

A violent incident involving George Harrison is hinted at in The Beatles: Get Back, but there's more to the story. The staff of the A.V. Club — the music, film, and entertainment website owned by G/O Media — was informed yesterday that the company will be shuttering its Chicago office, where the bulk of its editorial team is based. The website's editor-in-chief, Scott Robson, told employees that they would be required to move to Los Angeles, where he's establishing a new office, or else lose their jobs.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Flashback: The Beatles Release ‘Rubber Soul’

It was 56 years ago today (December 6th, 1965) that the Beatles released their groundbreaking sixth album, Rubber Soul in America. Also released in conjunction to the album was the band's first official “double A-sided” single, “We Can Work It Out” backed with “Day Tripper. Rubber Soul featured a staring of instant classics, including “Michelle” — which scored the band the 1967 Grammy for Song Of The Year despite it never being released by the band as a single — “In My Life,” “Drive My Car,” “Nowhere Man,” “Girl,” “I'm Looking Through You,” and “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)”– for which George Harrison is often credited for introducing world music into rock by contributing the song's signature sitar part.
MUSIC
100.7 KOOL FM

Beatles’ ‘Running Battle’ With ‘Let It Be’ Director

Peter Jackson discussed the “running battle” between the Beatles and Michael Lindsay-Hogg as the director racked up more than 60 hours of film from their Let It Be sessions in 1969. The resulting movie, also titled Let It Be, built from the material they let him use, was poorly received...
MOVIES

