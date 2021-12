Hollywood is mourning the loss of a rising star. Actor Joey Morgan, who starred in films Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Flower, died on Nov. 21 at the age of 28. "My nephew Joey Morgan passed Sunday morning," Joey's uncle, who was also his rep, confirmed to E! News. "As a family we are devastated beyond belief. He was a kind, gentle, loving and caring soul who meant so much to his family and so to many other people. We ask that everyone give us the space we need to properly grieve his unexpected passing as we process this heartbreaking tragedy."

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO