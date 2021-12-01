Two more Denton County COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health Wednesday confirmed two additional locals’ deaths were caused by COVID-19.

That raised the countywide COVID-19 death total to 745 as confirmed by DCPH.

The department released the following information about the two deaths confirmed Wednesday:

One Sanger woman in her 50s

One Corinth man in his 60s

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 5,379 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.