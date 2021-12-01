ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

While Justin Fields returns, Bears are still dealing with a lengthy injury report

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmcIJ_0dBbN0VK00

(670 The Score) While the Bears welcomed back rookie quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) to practice in a limited role Wednesday, they were still missing several key players.

The Bears' first injury report of the week listed linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) and tight end Cole Kmet (groin) among those who didn't practice.

Bears coach Matt Nagy doesn't believe Smith will be placed on injured reserve, he told reporters Wednesday. Smith suffered his injury in Chicago's win at Detroit last Thursday.

The Bears also practiced without running back Damien Williams (calf), linebacker Sam Kamara (concussion), receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs) and defensive lineman Mario Edwards (ribs).

Shop for the latest Bears team gear here.

Fields' return was part of the Bears' plan to test out his injury and see how he feels after he missed the team's game last Thursday with fractured ribs. Nagy suggested the team would determine his status following practice.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was expected to take the majority of first-team reps Wednesday, Nagy told reporters. Dalton will start a second straight game if Fields is unable to play against Arizona on Sunday.

The Bears (4-7) and Cardinals (9-2) kick off at noon CT on Sunday from Soldier Field.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears Owner Made Call to Start Justin Fields, Not Matt Nagy

Report: George McCaskey told Nagy to start Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If Matt Nagy had his way, Andy Dalton would’ve remained the Bears’ starting quarterback earlier this season, according to a new report. Per Hub Arkush, the call to name Justin Fields the starter for Week 5 and beyond came from team chairman George McCaskey, and the order went against Nagy’s wishes as head coach.
NFL
NWI.com

Can Bears get past winless Lions without Justin Fields?

Bears (3-7) at Detroit (0-9-1) Time/TV: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Fox, WBBM-AM (780). The skinny: For the third time in four years, the Bears travel to Detroit for Thanksgiving. For the die-hard fans, this is the game that decides if the big meal later in the day tastes even better — or if they'll be stress eating to forget what just happened. Working in the Bears' favor: They've won three straight Thanksgiving games — once over the Packers in 2015 and back-to-back over the Lions in 2018-19. Not in their favor: Just when Justin Fields was starting to turn the page, a rib injury likely means they'll have to go back to Andy Dalton in Detroit. It's not that Dalton doesn't give them a chance to win. Against this Lions team, some high school teams might have a chance to win. But the preference is to have Fields in as much as possible so he can continue to figure out the speed of the NFL game. The Bears almost certainly are not going to make the playoffs this season — they'd probably have to win out to get in. So any time Fields can get this year will serve him well in 2022 when he's likely to have a new head coach, too. But back to this week ... the Lions' defense the past couple weeks helped them to a tie and a close loss. But the Bears should be able to get some things done with David Montgomery on the ground and Darnell Mooney through the air. If the Lions have to start Tim Boyle again instead of Jared Goff, their 0 is likely to remain.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 injury report: What to know about Justin Fields, CeeDee Lamb, more

Injuries continue to be a major story as the NFL season heads into Week 12. There are some serious injuries to players like Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins and Seattle's Chris Carson, and also some troubling ailments that could linger to Chicago's Justin Fields, the Chargers' Asante Samuel Jr. and others.
NFL
247Sports

Halas Hall Report: Justin Fields returns to practice, Roquan Smith out

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have returned to Halas Hall in prep for a Week 13 matchup with the NFC's top team, the Arizona Cardinals. After ending their losing streak with a Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions, Chicago enters the final six games of the year with a tough stretch against the Cardinals and then at Green Bay.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears QB Justin Fields’ status vs. Lions gets worrisome update

The Chicago Bears just can’t catch a break. Chicago is now going to be without quarterback Justin fields for Thursday’s contest against the Detroit Lions. Justin Fields is dealing with a rib injury and he spent Monday undergoing further testing and the turnaround is too quick for him to recover. Andy Dalton is expected to start in his replacement.
NFL
FanSided

Justin Fields has cracked ribs, return for Chicago Bears unknown

If you are like most Chicago Bears fans, the only reason you are watching any of these late-season Bears games is to watch the hopeful growth and development of Justin Fields. Justin Fields was drafted 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bears traded up from 20 to 11 with the New York Giants to lock in who they believe is the quarterback of their future.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Mario Edwards
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Justin Fields
NBC Sports

Bears consider Justin Fields day to day

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will not play today, and a report indicates he has “a few cracked ribs” and “additional issues.”. Ryan Pace did not confirm what the MRI of Fields’ ribs showed, but during his pregame show, the General Manager said the Bears don’t expect the rookie to miss much time.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Justin Fields has “a few cracked ribs”

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will not play today, but there’s still not complete clarity on how much time he’ll have to miss with the rib injury he suffered against the Ravens. Fields has “a few cracked ribs” and an MRI showed “additional issues,” according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Akiem#Cardinals#Twitter
ClutchPoints

Bears GM Ryan Pace breaks silence on Matt Nagy rumors, Justin Fields’ injury

It has been a whirlwind week for the Chicago Bears. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has broken ribs, and there have been rumors swirling around the future of Matt Nagy. A report earlier in the week suggested Nagy had been told he would be fired after Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, sending the Bears into damage control leading up to the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
windycitygridiron.com

8 Bears sit out practice, but Justin Fields was back

Even with a few extra days to rest up following their Thanksgiving day win in Detroit, the Chicago Bears had eight players sit out practice today at Halas Hall. They face a tough Arizona Cardinals team this Sunday, so they’ll need all hands on deck to take on the NFC’s current number one seed. Here’s are the players the Bears listed as out on Wednesday.
NFL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Gauging return of Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears saw Andy Dalton throw four interceptions as their record fell to 4-8 and realize the season now is about Justin Fields playing and improving, but they could go all week before they know whether it's possible he'll face Green Bay for the second time.
NFL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
548
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy