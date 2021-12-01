While Justin Fields returns, Bears are still dealing with a lengthy injury report

(670 The Score) While the Bears welcomed back rookie quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) to practice in a limited role Wednesday, they were still missing several key players.

The Bears' first injury report of the week listed linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) and tight end Cole Kmet (groin) among those who didn't practice.

Bears coach Matt Nagy doesn't believe Smith will be placed on injured reserve, he told reporters Wednesday. Smith suffered his injury in Chicago's win at Detroit last Thursday.

The Bears also practiced without running back Damien Williams (calf), linebacker Sam Kamara (concussion), receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs) and defensive lineman Mario Edwards (ribs).

Fields' return was part of the Bears' plan to test out his injury and see how he feels after he missed the team's game last Thursday with fractured ribs. Nagy suggested the team would determine his status following practice.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was expected to take the majority of first-team reps Wednesday, Nagy told reporters. Dalton will start a second straight game if Fields is unable to play against Arizona on Sunday.

The Bears (4-7) and Cardinals (9-2) kick off at noon CT on Sunday from Soldier Field.

