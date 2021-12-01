ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Lawyers Can Make Great Clients

By Jordan Rothman
abovethelaw.com
 5 days ago

I was talking to a doctor friend of mine recently who told me about an experience he had treating another physician. He conveyed that it was really difficult to care for another doctor since the patient wanted more input than usual in the doctor-patient relationship and thought he knew a lot...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Law.com

Can Lawyers Afford a Digital Detox?: The Morning Minute

CAN’T QUIT YOU - Imagine if your doctor advised you to go on a diet, but your job required you to eat constantly. And if you stopped eating, even for a little bit, all the food in your fridge would fire you and hire someone else… OK, we’ve lost this metaphor. But the point is: after the past 18-plus months, lawyers badly need a mental health break from their cellphones, laptops and other electronic alerts. However, as Law.com’s Victoria Hudgins reports, that’s not an easy proposition for attorneys whose clients expect them to be reachable and responsive at all times. Still, Patrick Krill, founder of lawyer well-being consultancy Krill Strategies, believes legal professionals laying off their electronics for a bit is a worthy and necessary goal, albeit a tricky one to achieve. “In terms of being able to digital detox, you’re confronted with this choice: Will I create a healthy boundary with my devices or am I going to be made constantly available to be seen as responsive? There’s a clear tension there in the context of a profession where we are expecting or rewarding people based on their availability,” Krill noted. So what can be done? Krill advises taking an incremental approach. “Try to reduce your usage, your scrolling, device checking by a small percentage and [go] from there,” he suggests.
TRAVEL
abovethelaw.com

15 Ways Lawyers Can Give Back To Their Communities

If you want to help your community — and improve your own well-being in the process — here are a few of the many ways lawyers can give back to their communities, with and without their law degree. “I Want to Use My Law Expertise to Help People”. If you...
HOMELESS
Reason.com

When Lawyers Make Things Worse - Housing Edition

Tyler Cowen flags a working paper by Boaz Abramson that suggests that some policy measures adopted to help protect tenants may actually increase homelessness. The paper, "The Welfare Effects of Eviction and Homelessness Policies" looks at several policy interventions aimed to help tenants, and models their effects. Here is the...
HOUSE RENT
thedailymiaminews.com

Ryan Besinque, Child Support Lawyer in Manhattan, Earns Positive Reviews From Clients

Manhattan - A dissolution of a marriage is one of the most demanding times in a person's life. Emotions often run very high and irate words may get easily ignited. In addition, there may be years of long-simmering relationship matters that have triggered the proceeding. And during this time, separating couples are asked to make crucial decisions that may affect the former couple and their families for decades to come.
MANHATTAN, NY
abovethelaw.com

Is This The First Law Firm In The Metaverse?

Certainly what you’ve seen [while] coming out of the pandemic [is] clients would rather do a Zoom meeting rather than come into the office. We feel this is another opportunity to really solidify that connection with the client and make it easier to get their legal needs met and if they want to show up as an avatar to a meeting, we can do that.
LAW
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lawyers, for and against STRs, make their cases

CONWAY — A lawyer representing the town of Conway Wednesday warned a Carroll County Superior Court Judge that hotels could buy up homes residential areas of town and rent them short term if the court finds in favor of the defendant, an owner of multiple short-term rental units. The town's...
POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

General Counsel Feel The World Getting More And More Risky

Running a legal department is probably 10 percent management and legal acumen and 90 percent unbridled terror of the unknown. Firm lawyers often daydream about the virtue of having “one client,” but the flipside of trading in 11 clients for one is knowing that you’re no longer the lawyer coming in to get the job done, you’re the lawyer deciding what needs to get done in the first place. Do we need a firm to handle this personnel issue? Does this deal structure invite regulatory review? Has our CEO just exposed us to a securities violation because he’s a narcissist?
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Why Do Some Lawyers Send Nonurgent Emails Over The Weekend?

In a prior article, I discussed the problem of partners sending nonurgent emails to attorneys and staff over weekends and holidays and how this should be avoided whenever possible. People deserve to have a personal life, and most emails can wait until the business week since they do not require an immediate response. Out of professional courtesy, lawyers should also try to refrain from sending noncritical emails over the weekend so that attorneys do not have interruptions in their personal time. However, for whatever reason, lawyers frequently send routine and noncritical emails over the weekend, and more people should respect business hours unless there is an emergent situation.
POLITICS
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Called Out For ‘Calculated Sabotage’ In Epic Benchslap

This case is lamentable. Mercifully, it is rare. Here, the Court is compelled to protect not only plaintiffs but the Court itself from a defendant’s pervasive bad faith. Explore the challenges solo and small lawyers are facing and the solutions they are pursing to best prepare their practices for the future.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Work Smarter, Not Harder, With VitalLaw For Corporate Counsel

Wolters Kluwer, long recognized as a leader in the legal research field, recently changed the game with the announcement that its award-winning research platform Cheetah has been rebranded as VitalLaw. VitalLaw is an innovative approach to legal research that creates streamlined workflows that help lawyers build expertise and practice better law. Unlike most research platforms, however, It’s not just geared toward litigation.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

QAnon Shaman’s Lawyer: Ex-Rittenhouse Attorney Does Not Represent My Client

Jacob Chansley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins, said in a statement Monday evening that he always “has been and remains” his client’s sole counsel. Watkins spoke out after John Pierce, the MAGA-sympathizing anti-vaxxer attorney, claimed earlier in the day that he would be representing Chansley, the infamous QAnon Shaman, from this point forward. “Mr. Chansley is no longer represented, for any purpose, by attorney Albert Watkins,” Pierce wrote, adding he would be filing a motion to appeal his purported new client’s 41-month sentence.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Is The Law School Pandemic Boom Finally Over?

The pendulum has started to swing back in favor of applicants. — Law school admissions consultant Mike Spivey, commenting on the fact that according to the Law School Admission Council, the number of law school applicants nationwide has dropped year-over-year for the first time since 2018. At this time, about 5% fewer applicants have thrown their hats into the law school ring than at this time last year. Although the number of people applying is expected to rise in the next week or two due to LSAT results being released on December 1, Spivey predicts that this application cycle will end with 5% fewer law school applicants.
COLLEGES
abovethelaw.com

Ninth Circuit’s Infighting — See Also

Steps for lawyers and legal teams to achieve continuous compliance with OSS license requirements and anticipate market trends. Don’t Count Your Party Buses Before They’re Hatched: Or something like that. Explore the challenges solo and small lawyers are facing and the solutions they are pursing to best prepare their practices...
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Law School Applications Are Down? Not So Fast…

Steps for lawyers and legal teams to achieve continuous compliance with OSS license requirements and anticipate market trends. Hint: LSAT scores will be released a week later this year than in 2020, which could also account for a ripple in the timing of applications. Imagine if timekeeping, billing, and invoicing...
COLLEGES
Washington Post

Sotomayor saw she couldn’t sway her colleagues. So she talked to us instead.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, now the anchor of the Supreme Court’s dwindling left flank, cut to the heart of the matter with her first question in Wednesday’s oral argument over Mississippi’s abortion law, which forbids the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. As she noted, the legislators who drafted and passed the law did so with the explicit hope that the court’s new conservative supermajority — solidified during the Trump administration — would use it as a vehicle for overruling Roe v. Wade. If her new colleagues seize that opportunity, she asked, “will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”
CONGRESS & COURTS

