Neat tips to customize your kitchen for the holidays - New Day NW

KING-5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom pull-out corner shelves to...

www.king5.com

WSFA

The Rundown: Tips to spruce up your home for the holidays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Christmas season is officially here! That means cookies, shopping, Santa, and of course decorating! Here at WSFA 12 News, we had our station transformed into a holiday haven thanks to Evan Cooper of Evan & Co. You can watch the transformation here. As you look...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Maryland Reporter

Holiday Tips For Your Product Photography

Product photography during the holidays isn’t one-size-fits-all. The ideas we’ve listed below are a wonderful place to start if you’re looking for some inspiration. However, only you are aware of your brand identity. Choose objects and concepts that are consistent with your brand. Do you like your Product photography to be shown in a warm cabin environment? or do you want a glitzy, opulent look? Natural pine needles and snow, or tacky felt Christmas decor? To get the most out of your picture shoot, make these choices with your target audience in mind.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Simplify Your Life: 4 tips for planning ahead this holiday season

The holidays will be here in a few short weeks. A little planning can go a long way. Here are some things you can do to avoid unwanted stress during the holiday season. Create a shopping list and budget, including gift ideas and bring it with you when you shop. It can be on paper, digital or use the Notes feature on your iPhone. Organize a list of what stores you want to visit and if any have early bird sales. If necessary, shop with friends and family and divide and conquer so everyone can take advantage of the sales. Don’t forget about digital coupons and a portable phone charger.
LIFESTYLE
SD Entertainer Magazine

3 Tips to Revamp Your Holiday Beauty Routine

It’s time to get out your favorite holiday party dress, best ugly sweater, get your hair done, and elevate your beauty routine for the coming celebrations. The holidays are here again, and this year, get ready to put together a one-of-a-kind look that will leave a lasting impression. In order to get yourself ready for the holidays, it is a good idea to revamp your beauty routine. This special time of year can call for some added steps to your routine that you may not include in your regimen other times of the year. Read on to check out three fabulous ways to perfect your beauty routine for the holidays.
SKIN CARE
WMBF

Tips to keep your home safe from holiday decoration fires

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With all the festive lights and decorations, experts say fire prevention should be a top priority for many families during the holiday season. The National Fire Protection Association reports almost one third of Christmas tree fires in the home are caused by electrical problems. These fires, although rare, are typically very serious when they occur.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
967 The Eagle

10 Tips To Prepare Your Home For The Holidays In Illinois

The whole family decided to come to Rockford this year for the holidays, so here are ten simple things to get your house ready for company. I'll do just about anything to get out of hosting the holidays at my place. It just takes so much time preparing for guests. If family and friends are making the trip to Rockford, it's not for a quick meal in and out.
ILLINOIS STATE
escalontimes.com

Tips To Keep Your Tree Fresh Throughout The Holidays

Christmas trees are often the focal point of holiday decor. Few things draw the attention of holiday guests quite like an awe-inspiring Christmas tree, especially when that tree maintains its fresh, healthy sheen throughout December. Many families purchase fresh trees over Thanksgiving weekend or during the first weekend of December....
HOME & GARDEN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Courier Journal

Here are the top 5 kitchen utensils, gadgets to gift the foodie on your list this holiday

If you’ve got a food lover in your life to shop for over the holidays, you’re in luck. We’re so easy to please!. Kitchen gadgets, if you get the right ones, are bound to score you some serious points in the gift-giving category. Many of my favorite gifts over the years have been for the kitchen. But where should you start when the market is flooded with uni-taskers and As-Seen-On-TV space-wasting delights like strawberry slicers (is that a thing? probably) and fad doodads like spiralizers.
One Green Planet

9 Tips to Get Your Pets to Behave Around Guests This Holiday Season

The holiday season is a time for having fun and celebrating with the entire family, including your companion animals. We know the holiday season can be stressful and we hope your companion animals are able to keep you entertained and merry with unconditional love. The holidays simply wouldn’t be the same without dogs decorating Christmas trees or cats being … well, cat-tastic!
PETS
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Division of Fire Prevention offers tips to avoid tragedy in the kitchen during Thanksgiving holiday

The Kentucky Division of Fire Prevention is urging Kentuckians to stay fire-safe on the most dangerous cooking day of the year — Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day is the number one day for cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In 2020, more than 1,600 home cooking fires occurred on the holiday. Below are a few safety tips to keep your home from becoming a statistic:
HOUSING
impressiveinteriordesign.com

5 Tips for Buying New Lighting for Your Home

If you’ve ever been in the position of suffering from poor lighting in your living space, you probably understand how essential it is to have proper lighting. In many ways, your lights are the heart of your home – not just because the design of your fixtures add to your rooms’ personality, but because the perfect light can have a dramatic impact on your mood.
HOME & GARDEN
Citizen Tribune

6 Tips to Keep Some Jingle In Your Pocket This Holiday Season

(Family Features) Awe-inspiring decorations. Extravagant family meals. Gift wish lists that seem to go on forever. No wonder the holidays can be stressful for many Americans and their wallets. However, “Food Network” personality and best-selling cookbook author Sunny Anderson has a few tips that can help you gear up for...
LIFESTYLE

