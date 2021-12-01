Neat tips to customize your kitchen for the holidays - New Day NW

The holidays will be here in a few short weeks. A little planning can go a long way. Here are some things you can do to avoid unwanted stress during the holiday season. Create a shopping list and budget, including gift ideas and bring it with you when you shop. It can be on paper, digital or use the Notes feature on your iPhone. Organize a list of what stores you want to visit and if any have early bird sales. If necessary, shop with friends and family and divide and conquer so everyone can take advantage of the sales. Don’t forget about digital coupons and a portable phone charger.

