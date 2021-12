One of the most vibey duos to ever come together have another song on the horizon! KAYTRANADA and Anderson .Paak, who first linked up for the unskippable track “GLOWED UP” (on KAYTRANADA’s 99.9%), are back for more. Proof of the new collab came when KAYTRANADA played it out at a recent intimate party. It was announced during the track that it was indeed new KAYTRANADA, featuring Anderson .Paak.

