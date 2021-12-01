ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindy Kaling’s Teal Front Door Is the Star of Her Entryway

By Olivia Harvey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMindy Kaling, the queen of color, just inadvertently inspired her followers to rethink the paint hue of their front door. Although she was showing off the gorgeous “Elle Woods” pink sequin dress she wore to a SAG Q&A session recently, Kaling also gave followers a peek inside her home’s front entryway...

