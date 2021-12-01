ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County airport traffic rises in October, closer to pre-pandemic height

northbaybusinessjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith today’s news that California has the first case in the U.S. of the omicron COVID-19 variant casting a shadow of uncertainly over the future, passenger traffic at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport continues to increase, according to the airport’s latest figures. Through October, the Santa Rosa facility has...

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Unique Twist To Pandemic Shutdown Of Long-Established Santa Clara Restaurant

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Hundreds of Bay Area businesses have shut down due to the pandemic, but for one Santa Clara restaurant the closure means the owners are also forced to leave the country. John and wife Sunny Seo bought El Camino Mongolian Barbeque restaurant in January 2005. The popular restaurant has a huge following and has become a local institution over the years. “This is our favorite place,” said long-time customer Dina Alkhoury. “The food, the ambience, the all your can eat,” said customer Liza Purtell. “We’ve been coming for the last 5 or 6 years. And we came all the...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

International Travelers Brace For New COVID Testing Requirement

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Passengers gathered for their overseas flights at San Francisco International Sunday, wondering what additional challenges they will face when returning back to the U.S. under the new COVID-19 testing requirement. Among them was Zohaib Valani, a college student traveling to Pakistan with family for the holidays. “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Valani said. “I know it’s really hard to get (COVID testing) appointments, especially during this travel time and not only that the type of test is so crucial for airlines.” Travelers will need to get a negative test result within one...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTRF- 7News

New COVID-19 restrictions could make international travel difficult

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) With the world on high alert and fearing the spread of this new Coronavirus variant, President Joe Biden took another precaution and enforced new travel restrictions. In hope to combat the spread of the coronavirus, President Joe Biden announced his most recent plan on Thursday. Biden voiced his concern about the omicron virus variant and introduced […]
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sonoma, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Santa Rosa, CA
Health
Local
California Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Health
Chicago Tribune

With the holidays almost upon us, is it safe to travel with omicron?

The end of the year is approaching, and with it comes holiday travel. But with the new COVID-19 variant omicron, can we travel safely or should we be staying home and avoiding seeing our grandparents again this year? There has been emphasis on how little we know about the new strain, first identified in South Africa late November and now with a first case in California. But even with these ...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

At least 17 fully-vaccinated passengers and crew on Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19 and all were 'asymptomatic', including one suspected Omicron case

At least 17 passengers and crew who have disembarked from a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, including one suspected Omicron case. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Health Experts In Colorado Cautiously Watching Omicron Impact

DENVER (CBS4) – Two cases of the omicron variant have already been confirmed in Colorado. Medical experts expect the case count will rise as the COVID-19 variant rapidly spreads across the globe. “If you look at data from South Africa, [omicron] seems to be spreading 2-3 times more quickly than delta, which means it’s going really fast,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at UCHealth. (credit: CBS) Barron said preliminary data shows symptoms may be less severe than those brought on by other variants of the virus. That is encouraging, yet there is still much more to...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport#Covid#Wine Country#Avelo Airlines
Reuters

New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - New rules requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel will take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT), according to an order issued late Thursday. Under current rules, vaccinated international air...
TRAVEL
Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Sonoma County Community Organizations Active in Disaster, a coalition of community agencies that fosters effective service delivery to those affected by disasters, is looking for volunteers to help the Spanish-speaking community navigate COVID-19 vaccinations. The need for bilingual or multi-lingual volunteers is ongoing as Sonoma County works hard to vaccinate children against the deadly respiratory illness. Volunteers who are multi-cultural, bilingual or multi-lingual or have cross-cultural sensitivity skills are encouraged to apply. Other relevant experience may include personal, family, or other lived experience dealing with inequitable economic, social, health and educational systems and environments. Shifts are available 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 1:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Shifts are generally at elementary school pop-up clinics. Volunteer at volunteernow.org/sonoma-county-coad.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
BOCANEWSNOW

MASK MANDATE: Local Airports Remind Florida Travelers They Must Wear Masks

Airport, Airplane Mask Mandate Extended To March 18, 2022. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All area airports are reminding travelers — or anyone planning to travel over the holidays — that masks are not a request. They’re a federal mandate. Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International […] The article MASK MANDATE: Local Airports Remind Florida Travelers They Must Wear Masks appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
United Airlines
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Alameda County Omicron Variant Outbreak Victims Attended Wisconsin Wedding Last Weekend

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — At least five people in Alameda County who attended a wedding in Wisconsin last week have been diagnosed with the omicron variant, health authorities announced Friday. One of those who attended the wedding had just returned from international travel. An Alameda County public health officer said after last weekend’s wedding 12 East Bay residents came back infected with COVID, five of them with the omicron variant. The Alameda County Public Health Department said in a press release a state lab used genomic sequencing to identify those infected with the omicron variant, each who were reported to be...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Bay Area

5 Cases of Omicron COVID Variant Detected in Alameda County: Officials

Five cases of the omicron COVID variant have been reported in Alameda County, health officials said on Friday. According to the Alameda County Public Health Department, investigators identified five mildly symptomatic COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant among county residents. Officials said that 12 of those Bay Area cases were...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Dec. 5-14

Petaluma: Explore Sonoma County’s past, present and future by learning about the people who shaped some of our most beloved park lands. At Helen Putnam Regional Park, investigate the park’s cultural history during a scavenger hunt and learn about Sonoma County’s Spanish settlement and ranching roots. Registration is required. The event is free. Parking is $7. 10-11 a.m. Helen Putnam Regional Park, 411 Chileno Valley Road. Register at bit.ly/3cYLQv5.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sonoma County

Sonoma County health officials Thursday announced two new COVID-related deaths, both from November, involving unvaccinated adults. The first person was a man in the 80-to-90-year-old age range who died Nov. 17. He had underlying conditions, county spokesman Matt Brown said. The second was a woman in the 40-to-50 age range,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Only In Northern California

The Fantasy Of Lights Drive-Thru Is Returning To Northern California This Winter

The holiday season is always loaded with festive activities that the whole family can enjoy. A recurring Bay Area favorite is the Fantasy of Lights Drive-Thru experience in Los Gatos. Now in its 22nd year, visitors can drive over a mile through festive lights and vibrant holiday displays. It’s always a fun experience and one that you should definitely seek out this holiday season! Here’s what you need to know about this year’s event.
LOS GATOS, CA
Forbes

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Arrives, Travel Industry Gets Whiplash

Be afraid. Be very afraid. The latest variant of Covid-19, Omicron, has spanned continents and laughed at the ocean moat protecting the U.S. Omicron has arrived, and the travel industry is quaking in its boots. The U.S. has instituted new testing procedures for inbound travelers, and most travel from eight southern African companies, including South Africa, where the new variant was discovered in November, has been halted. Even the Federal Reserve apparently believes the new variant will stoke inflation by further threatening the supply chain and worsening the worker shortage.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy