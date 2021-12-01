I Love Giving Luxe Gifts on a Budget—This Is the Ultimate Holiday Hack

Sometimes I get nostalgic for all of the hours I spent as a braces-clad preteen taking laps around the mall in suburban Southern California in search of the perfect pair of ultra-low–rise, lace-up skinny flares that were totally appropriate and definitely very flattering. But then I come to my senses and remember that I’m so glad high-rise, baggier styles are back and that Amazon exists. Bless. Because unless that craving for a hot dog on a stick at the food court hits, it’s actually so much nicer to shop from the comfort of my home. No more wondering which sizes are in stock or rifling through the racks—Amazon Fashion’s trend-forward curation has pretty much everything I’m ever looking for at a wide range of price points (not to mention its very quick delivery). Exhibit A: the 25 winter wardrobe staples I recently added to my admittedly overflowing cart, including my go-to white sneakers and a vintage-inspired camel cardigan. Keep scrolling to see my picks.

2 DAYS AGO