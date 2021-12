Throughout the run of the Zelda series, there have been over 120 main bosses to be found in the various dungeons, castles and caves that Link has traversed. There has been a lot of variety in boss designs over the years, but there are some that stand out among the rest. Stallord is a fan favorite for the exhilarating speed of riding the spinner on rails. Phantom Ganon in Ocarina of Time is literally picturesque. The ghost horseman jumps in and out of paintings while Link attempts to pin him with an arrow. Looking back to A Link to the Past, Moldorm is pretty distinct. That worm can knock the player off the stage, forcing Link to trudge all the way back to the boss room and restart the fight. Talk about frustrating.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO