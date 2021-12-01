Real and virtual fans attend ‘The Witcher’ London premiere

Glenda Jackson, Charlotte Moore & Michaela Coel Among WFTV Winners
Glenda Jackson, Wunmi Mosaku, Stacey Dooley, Emily Maitlis, Michaela Coel and Charlotte Moore were among winners at the 30th Women in Film and TV (UK) Awards, which took place in London on Friday. Brit veteran Jackson was honored with The EON Productions Lifetime Achievement Award, accepted on her behalf by Aisling Walsh, who directed Jackson in BBC One’s Elizabeth is Missing. Mosaku, star of drama Our Loved Boy, won The Argonon Best Performance Award presented to her by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who she starred with in Marvel Studios’ Loki. Stacey Dooley was awarded with The EIKON Presenter Award by Ria Hebden, and I May Destroy You writer and actor Michaela Coel won The ScreenSkills Writing Award,...
