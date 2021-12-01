ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Real and virtual fans attend ‘The Witcher’ London premiere

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The cast of Netflix’s “The Witcher” hit the red carpet in London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday for the premiere of the second season of the epic fantasy series that fans attended in person and virtually. Based on the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski,...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
Deadline

London & Dublin-Based Sleeper Films Gets Investment, Reveals Supernatural Series With ‘The Witcher’ Showrunner

Sleeper Films, the London and Dublin-based film and TV company run by Lee Magiday (The Favourite), Rory Gilmartin (Herself) and Wilf Varvill, has secured investment from MediaNet Partners and Sampsonic Media. New to the company’s development slate is supernatural thriller Corballymore House, a returnable TV series which is being co-produced with Ben Grass of Pure Grass Films. Declan De Barra (The Witcher) will showrun, with Diane Ademu-John (Dune – The Sisterhood) onboard as creative consultant and EP. Created by De Barra and inspired by stories from his own family history, Corballymore House is set just prior to the First World War and follows the Doyle family as...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

The Best Gift Ideas For Fans Of The Witcher

Fantasy shows. In my opinion, those types of TV series’ are some of the best to watch, because not only are they usually deep in lore and have some amazing storylines, they whisk you away to a new world where you can escape for an episode or two, full of magical creatures, magic, castles and so much more. One of those shows that has blown up is Netflix’s The Witcher.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anya Chalotra
Person
Andrzej Sapkowski
Person
Henry Cavill
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Volunteers to Play Warhammer 40K with Henry Cavill

The Witcher star's enthusiasm for Warhammer 40,000 got Tom Holland excited about playing the game!. It's no secret that Henry Cavill loves Warhammer 40,000, so much so that the star of The Witcher tends to bring it up whenever he can. Not surprisingly, Cavill has done it again and this time, he got another A-list actor interested in the tabletop war game. Tom Holland has just volunteered to play a game with the Justice League actor!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Witcher#Reuters#Polish#British#Danish
wsau.com

Olivia Colman attends UK premiere of true-crime tale ‘Landscapers’

LONDON (Reuters) – Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman attended the UK premiere of her new HBO true-crime miniseries “Landscapers” in London on Tuesday. A tale of a quiet and unassuming English couple accused of murder, the series follows their sometimes surreal attempts to evade justice. Colman plays Susan Edwards, who has...
MOVIES
New York Post

Wizkid fans ‘breach’ security, break into London show

Ticketless fans of Nigerian singer Wizkid broke into the performer’s London show Sunday night, charging past security barriers and into the concert venue. Videos showing the breach quickly went viral on social media, although spokespeople for the O2 Arena said the incident was rapidly resolved. “​​People are literally breaking in...
WORLD
Deadline

Halle Berry Strikes Multi-Picture Deal With Netflix As Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’ Hits #1 In U.S.

Oscar winner Halle Berry (Bruised, Monster’s Ball) has entered into a new partnership with Netflix which will see her continue to star in and produce films for the streamer. The announcement comes one week after Netflix’s global release of her feature directorial debut, Bruised, which quickly landed the streamer’s #1 film of the week slot in the U.S., and has charted at #2 on its Top 10 Global English Film List. Bruised hit #1 in a total of 21 countries, and was watched for 47.7M hours in its first five days. In the film penned by first-time feature writer Michelle Rosenfarb, Berry...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
asapland.com

‘The Witcher’: Netflix confirms season 2 premiere in 2021 with first behind-the-scenes look at new episodes

It has been more than a year since we saw ‘The Witcher’ and at this point the most normal thing would be that Netflix would have released its second season. However, between the fact that it is a production that requires so much deployment and the delays caused by the coronavirus, the news now is that the filming of its new episodes has finally been completed.
TV SERIES
WWD

Zendaya Gives a Nod to ‘Spider-Man’ at London Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya continued her habit of giving a nod to her roles and films through her fashion at the London premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The actress attended the photo call for the film’s premiere Sunday night wearing a men’s wear-inspired look from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The look consisted of an oversize gray blazer jacket embellished with a crystal design that resembled a spider web.More from WWDThe Standout Fashion Moments from the 2021 Gotham Awards2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet: PhotosPhotos from 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 She completed the look...
MOVIES
Deadline

Women In Film & TV Winners; Sundance London Dates; Alicia Vikander Film Lab –Global Briefs

Glenda Jackson, Charlotte Moore & Michaela Coel Among WFTV Winners Glenda Jackson, Wunmi Mosaku, Stacey Dooley, Emily Maitlis, Michaela Coel and Charlotte Moore were among winners at the 30th Women in Film and TV (UK) Awards, which took place in London on Friday. Brit veteran Jackson was honored with The EON Productions Lifetime Achievement Award, accepted on her behalf by Aisling Walsh, who directed Jackson in BBC One’s Elizabeth is Missing. Mosaku, star of drama Our Loved Boy, won The Argonon Best Performance Award presented to her by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who she starred with in Marvel Studios’ Loki. Stacey Dooley was awarded with The EIKON Presenter Award by Ria Hebden, and I May Destroy You writer and actor Michaela Coel won The ScreenSkills Writing Award,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Henry Cavill says he’s ‘ready and waiting for the phone calls’ to play Superman again

Henry Cavill has admitted that he’s held on to his Superman costume “just in case” he gets asked to play the role again.The actor, who can now be seen in Netflix’s The Witcher, first portrayed the caped crusader in the 2013 film Man of Steel, before going on to reprise the part in DC projects Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.While Cavill said in 2017 that he was under contract to play Superman in one more film, this is yet to happen.Appearing on Lorraine on Monday (6 December) morning, Cavill was asked by host Lorraine Kelly...
MOVIES
B106

The Real Gucci Family Isn’t a Fan of ‘House of Gucci’

It turns out not everyone is a fan of House of Gucci. House of Gucci had a strong debut weekend at the box office, but not everyone was impressed. The movie's namesake, the actual Gucci family, wasn't exactly thrilled with the blockbuster that stars Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Adam Driver.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zendaya & Tom Holland Reunite For Dinner Date In Paris After Confirming Romance

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars stepped out for a romantic evening in Paris, as the couple got dinner together. Nothing more romantic than a dinner in Paris! Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted going on a dinner date together at France’s Le Giraffe restaurant on Sunday November 28. It’s one of the couple’s first public outings, after the 25-year-old actor finally opened up about their relationship in a brand new interview with GQ on November 17. The pair looked dapper and ready for a night on the town.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy