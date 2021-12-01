ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas

By The Associated Press
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jYJD_0dBbIkw000

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla says it has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas. The company made the announcement Wednesday in a filing with U.S. securities regulators. CEO Elon Musk had said at the company’s annual meeting in October that the move was coming. The filing said the relocation from Palo Alto, California, to what Tesla calls a “Gigafactory” on Harold Green Road near Austin was done on Wednesday. Tesla has about 71,000 employees worldwide, with about 10,000 at the Palo Alto headquarters. It wasn’t clear how many would be moving.

The post Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

DAs, retailers say California needs tougher retail theft law

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors and retailers are pushing back on assertions by California’s governor and attorney general that they have enough tools to combat shoplifting and other retail thefts. California Retailers Association President Rachel Michelin says recent large-scale thefts in which groups of individuals steal in plain sight or The post DAs, retailers say California needs tougher retail theft law appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

US employers added a sluggish 210,000 jobs in November

Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to 4.2% from 4.6%. That is a historically low level though still above the pre-pandemic jobless rate of 3.5%. The post US employers added a sluggish 210,000 jobs in November appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
News Channel 3-12

‘Constant state of anxiety.’ Yet another school shooting takes its psychological toll

CNN By Ray Sanchez, CNN High school teacher Sarah Giddings stayed home again Friday after more online threats and jittery nerves forced her school and others in southeast Michigan to close. Giddings, 39, comes from a family of educators who — along with school staff, students and their parents across the nation — have become The post ‘Constant state of anxiety.’ Yet another school shooting takes its psychological toll appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Channel 3-12

California coastal areas to see astronomical high tides

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The National Weather Service says the California coast will experience unusually high tides and possible minor flooding through Sunday morning. The astronomical tides, also known as King Tides, will occur each morning, followed by very low tides hours later each afternoon, the weather service said. The peak will be on Saturday. The post California coastal areas to see astronomical high tides appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
News Channel 3-12

Stricter testing requirements for travelers coming to the US will take effect Monday

CNN By Kaitlan Collins and Paul LeBlanc, CNN The Biden administration’s new, stricter Covid-19 testing requirements for all travelers coming to the United States will take effect on Monday, an administration official told CNN. The new rules will require each traveler flying into the US from another country to test negative one day before their The post Stricter testing requirements for travelers coming to the US will take effect Monday appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
U.S. POLITICS
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy