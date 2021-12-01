ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Fraud Watch: Holiday Shopping Scams

By Shannon Rousseau
News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - The holiday shopping season is in full swing, but we...

www.newson6.com

The Associated Press

US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will...
SPORTS
CBS News

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Oklahoma State
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS

