Some residents still living in Pasadena facility after forced closure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will...
CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett, the actor accused of filing a false police report in 2019, took the stand Monday in his criminal trial, detailing his budding friendship with one of two brothers who are implicated in an attack his lawyers say he suffered at their hands. The circumstances surrounding the...
U.S. dignitaries and military veterans are mourning former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, a World War II veteran and former Republican presidential candidate who served in Congress for 36 years. Dole, who had stage 4 lung cancer, died Sunday at age 98, according to his wife, Elizabeth. ___. “Bob was...
Medina Spirit, who failed a drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby this year, died during a workout Monday morning in California. The horse collapsed while training at Santa Anita, the horse’s trainer, Bob Baffert, confirmed. He said his "entire barn" was devastated by the a 3-year-old colt's death. "Medina...
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The prosecutor overseeing the case against the student accused in last week’s deadly Michigan school shooting and who took the rare step of charging his parents left open the possibility Monday that school officials could also face charges, saying “in this case, a lot could have been done different.”
BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) launched a challenge to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday, setting up a primary fight between two Republican titans in one of the most competitive political battlegrounds of the 2022 election cycle. Perdue has been weighing a bid for office ever since he lost...
Comments / 0