ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

Some residents still living in Pasadena facility after forced closure

KHOU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe assisted living facility was ordered to...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will...
SPORTS
CBS News

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Pasadena, TX
Government
City
Pasadena, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility#Thanksgiving#Khou
The Associated Press

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy