Joseph Altuzarra Launches ALTU, A Genderful Brand Minimalists Will Love

When fashion girls all over slip into their party dresses for the weekend (or an Instagram snap), you're bound to spot a few key pieces in common — and it's often the tell-tale sign of an It-brand. Currently reigning in this particular department is Poster Girl, The London-based, party-perfect, fun-first ready-to-wear brand behind the wardrobes of nearly every other fashion girl to hit a dance floor this year. The coveted brand has all the ingredients of a viral success: equal parts innovation, trendiness, and not totally unaffordable, with a celebrity backing from the likes of Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and more. The fashion collective all but unanimously dubbed night-out attire the biggest overarching trend of the year, and Poster Girl designers Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville were poised to meet the moment.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO