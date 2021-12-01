ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Joseph Altuzarra Launches ALTU, A Genderful Brand Minimalists Will Love

thezoereport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Altuzarra is familiar with straying from the status quo. In 2017, the designer pulled his eponymous ready-to-wear brand from New York Fashion Week in favor of showing in his home city, Paris. But then, in 2021, he returned to NYFW flushed with ideas of change and reinvention. As such, his...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Dua Lipa is launching a lifestyle brand

Dua Lipa is the latest major star who wants to become a lifestyle guru, with the launch of a new venture called Service95, described as a style, culture and society concierge service.
CELEBRITIES
snntv.com

Organic Clothing: Brands to Love

Originally Posted On: https://evolvefitwear.com/blogs/posts/organic-yoga-clothes. We know you love your yoga clothes. We also know (because you’re awesome) that you love making choices that leave a positive impact on our environment. I mean, no one has ever said, “there should be more chemicals in the ground”, or “Dang, I wish my water tasted more like pesticides”. Here at Evolve Fit Wear we believe in the ancient yogic principle of ahimsa, or non-violence, which applies to all areas of life – not just the hour a day we spend on our mats.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

How To Conquer Winter Style This December If You’re A Minimalist

Though you may have pulled out your holiday decorations immediately after finishing your Thanksgiving dinner (don’t worry, you’re not the only one), the first day of December means the season has officially started. Therefore, your schedule this month is likely filled with plenty of parties, gift exchanges, and dinners. No matter what the vibe is at these festivities, you can rely on a minimalist winter outfit to fit the dress code. (Oh, and congrats, you’re going to finish off 2021 mastering streamlined style.)
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Laura Harrier's Shacket Is The Type You Can Easily Wear With Anything

Laura Harrier’s everyday style is effortless and trendy with a touch of minimalism. Take a look at her Instagram page and you’ll promptly find an array of fashion girl-approved brands like Gimauas, Mirror Palais, and Réalisation Par. More recently, another Insta-popular label Paris Georgia made its way into the actor’s latest outfit. Harrier’s blue shacket and matching pants set from the New Zealand-based label looked stylish and fuss-free. It also offered a cooler take on your more classic pantsuits. If you haven’t tried this season’s buzzy shacket trend, take a style note from Harrier and incorporate the piece into your next ensemble ASAP.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Minimalists#Genderful Brand#Nyfw#Shibori Print#Japanese
fashionista.com

34 Awesome Holiday Gifts From Latinx-Owned Brands They'll Love

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here. The clock's ticking on holiday gift shopping —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Virgil Was Here: Louis Vuitton's Miami Show Pays Tribute To The Late Designer

Miami’s Art Basel is an occasion when the world’s top names in fashion, visual art, and music convene to cross-pollinate and party. In a way, it’s a fitting backdrop to celebrate the life of Virgil Abloh, the self-proclaimed “maker” who died Nov. 28 after a private two-year fight against cardiac angiosarcoma. Abloh’s Nov. 30 show for Louis Vuitton, titled “Virgil Was Here,” was both his seventh show for the French fashion house and his second time presenting the Spring/Summer 2022 collection which debuted over the summer, though this iteration included 10 new looks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

The Furry Slides Trend Is Only Getting More Popular — These Are The Styles I Have My Eye On

I’ve never been one to compromise comfort for style. Meaning, as cute as it might be, I refuse to wear anything itchy, or that’s too tight around my waist. And when it comes to footwear, I’ve completely given up on the hope of ever wearing heels (read: I’m usually in pain after 10 minutes). Therefore, I’m constantly on the hunt for the coolest new flat and sneakers trends to hit the scene. The latest up-and-coming style to catch my eye? Furry slide-on shoes. Keep reading to see what iterations are on my winter footwear wishlist this season.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Kristen Stewart’s Smiley Face Slippers Would Make For A Cozy Holiday Gift

Fascinatingly enough, 2021’s footwear trends have split into two polar-opposite camps. There’s the rise of party shoes — envision shimmering disco ball-like booties, platforms as lofty as can be, and heels that bring out your inner pop diva. Conversely, comfort-centric footwear has also experienced a major spike in popularity. Take, for example, how the controversial, you-either-love-them-or-you-don’t Crocs are experiencing a resurgence (you can thank Kendall Jenner for that). Similarly, house slippers have also become a go-to shoe amongst trendsetters — look to Kristen Stewart and her smiley face slippers, for instance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
thezoereport.com

Altuzarra’s Debut Home Collection Is Cozy Perfection

The Etsy home decor collaboration with fashion designer Joseph Altuzarra in 2020 made waves with fashion and design lovers alike. But while it was certainly a hit, it seemed like merely a tease at the time — the collection was made in limited amounts, leaving fans to wonder if this was it for the Altuzarra-designed home goods they’d ever be able to buy. In reality, though, it wasn’t a tease, but a preview of sorts. Because on Nov. 23, Altuzarra launched its very own Home Collection, marking the label’s first official foray into the space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

Poster Girl Is the Celebrity-Loved Fashion Brand Fronting the Return to Party Dressing

When fashion girls all over slip into their party dresses for the weekend (or an Instagram snap), you're bound to spot a few key pieces in common — and it's often the tell-tale sign of an It-brand. Currently reigning in this particular department is Poster Girl, The London-based, party-perfect, fun-first ready-to-wear brand behind the wardrobes of nearly every other fashion girl to hit a dance floor this year. The coveted brand has all the ingredients of a viral success: equal parts innovation, trendiness, and not totally unaffordable, with a celebrity backing from the likes of Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and more. The fashion collective all but unanimously dubbed night-out attire the biggest overarching trend of the year, and Poster Girl designers Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville were poised to meet the moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

This Burgeoning Color Trend Is Primed To Take Over The Design World In 2022

There’s not much we can be sure of when it comes to 2022, but one thing’s for certain: The color green will reign supreme in design. Countless paint brands declared some variation of the hue their color of the year, and multiple designers told TZR that they expect to see it everywhere. And on Dec. 1, 1stDibs released the findings from its Annual Designer Survey, confirming the green decor trend yet again and essentially solidifying its spot at the top for the new year.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thezoereport.com

12 Engagement Nail Polishes That Emphasize Your Stone's Sparkle

Nail trends come and go: Square-tipped acrylics made it big in the early-aughts, fourth finger nail art was huge a few years back, and painting each finger a different nail color was a short-lived trend. But there is one consistent style that is here ‘til death do us part: engagement nail polish. You’ve likely seen this in action on your Instagram feed — there are tens of thousands of photos tagged with #engagementnails alone, almost all featuring a fresh manicure, usually in a soft neutral or blush pink, and upstaged only by a gorgeous, glittering rock (and maybe a slew of #isaidyes-related hashtags).
SKIN CARE
crfashionbook.com

Introducing Altu, the New Label from Joseph Altuzarra

This past September 13, Troye Sivan graced the Met Gala’s red carpet in a sleek black scoop neck maxi dress that hugged his figure from a completely unknown label called Altu. Now, with the launch of its first collection, this mysterious brand has revealed itself as the brainchild of New York-based designer Joseph Altuzarra. Dubbing his new collection “genderful,” Altuzarra has crafted garments that celebrate both gender fluidity and freedom of expression.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Jennifer Lopez Styled A Timeless Crossbody Bag With Her Favorite Pair Of “Ugly” Shoes

What constitutes an “it” bag? A novelty purse — like a chainmail clutch or an itty-bitty mini bag — might initially come to mind. Sure, they’ll get you some love on Instagram and perhaps garner a few compliments from strangers on the street. But often, those flashy, of-the-moment items don’t have the necessary wearability to stay relevant, causing them to burn out of the trend cycle like a star at the end of its lifespan. Ultimately, the bags that withstand the test of time are the ones that prioritize versatility. For example, consider the Coach crossbody bag Jennifer Lopez recently wore.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Soars in 8-Inch Heels With Gucci Logomania Dress and Cape in London

Lady Gaga brought her character from the upcoming film “House of Gucci” to life today in the ultimate designer ensemble. The singer was dressed in a monogrammed Gucci outfit as she left her London hotel, Corinthia. The look featured a long dress with the classic Gucci logo printed. The exterior had a slight shimmery detail. She paired the dress with a matching cape that boasted a leather lining on the collar and down the trim. She accessorized with a silver Gucci top strap shoulder bag with metal logo detail. For footwear, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

How the Reversible Balmacaan Became Menswear’s Most Versatile Winter Coat

Reversible clothing often feels like a gimmick—but what do you call a gimmick that’s remained relevant for 100 years? That’s the unusual case of the reversible balmacaan coat, which has been produced in different forms by different labels over the last century but remains strikingly consistent in its make: one side is cut from water-resistant cotton, while the other is a hearty tweed. The result is a hybrid coat that protects from rain but can serve as winter outerwear. Given its practical nature and two-in-one utility, it’s no surprise that the piece became an Ivy style staple, though we have J....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy