Construction starting Monday on Heatherwilde Boulevard

National developer Ryan Companies US Inc. and Grand Living Management have financially closed and launched construction on the Grand Living at Naples. The luxury senior living community will be located at 15150 Tamiami Trail N. in North Naples. Slated for completion in quarter three of 2023, Grand Living at Naples will follow Grand Living’s age-in-community model, allowing residents to reside in their original apartment even as their health care needs change. Grand Living and Ryan Architecture + Engineering are co-developers and designed the luxury-inspired community. Ryan Cos. is the design-builder and capital markets partner on the Grand Living at Naples project, and DeAngelis Diamond is partnering for construction.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO