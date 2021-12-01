ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Construction starting Monday on Heatherwilde Boulevard

pflugervilletx.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext Monday, December 6, we will begin construction on improvements to Heatherwilde Boulevard at Pecan Street. During...

www.pflugervilletx.gov

The Daily Record

Construction starting soon on restroom at Gateway in Orrville

KEY ACTION City Council approved the construction of a new restroom in Orr Park. DISCUSSION A new restroom will go at the north end of the Gateway project. Safety Service Director Steven Wheeler said the design work is completed and going through a final review with the staff engineer. Constructions is expected to begin soon with hope the restroom will be ready for baseball and softball season.
ORRVILLE, OH
Cars 108

Grand Blanc Marketplace Construction to Start in January

Looks like Grand Blanc residents will see some action at the old Kmart building after the new year. According to reports, construction on the old Kmart building, now known as Grand Blanc Marketplace, could begin as early as January of 2022. The building permit plans are just awaiting their final approval and once that happens, things can move forward.
GRAND BLANC, MI
KFDA

‘Nothing will be recognizable after that’: Amarillo College receives building permits to start construction on bond projects

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has recently received the building permits for construction on its Washington Street campus. These construction projects comes as part of a $89.2 million voter-approved bond from 2019. The building permits recently received were for Russell Hall and the Carter Fitness Center. Another project they...
AMARILLO, TX
gulfshorebusiness.com

Construction starts on Grand Living at Naples

National developer Ryan Companies US Inc. and Grand Living Management have financially closed and launched construction on the Grand Living at Naples. The luxury senior living community will be located at 15150 Tamiami Trail N. in North Naples. Slated for completion in quarter three of 2023, Grand Living at Naples will follow Grand Living’s age-in-community model, allowing residents to reside in their original apartment even as their health care needs change. Grand Living and Ryan Architecture + Engineering are co-developers and designed the luxury-inspired community. Ryan Cos. is the design-builder and capital markets partner on the Grand Living at Naples project, and DeAngelis Diamond is partnering for construction.
NAPLES, FL
thelodownny.com

East River Park Construction Resumes Monday

Construction crews will be back on the job Monday at East River Park, resuming the East Side Coastal Resiliency Project after an appeals court lifted a temporary restraining order. Fencing has gone up in the park, including along the pathway leading from the the NYC Ferry dock to Corlears Hook...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newnan Times-Herald

Detour on Highway 16 near Senoia starts Monday

Detours will be in place for the next two weeks along Highway 16 East near Senoia for construction of a full-sized roundabout. The detour is set to begin Monday at 8:30 a.m. Detours will be in place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 17, though work could finish before the deadline. Weekend work will be at the discretion of the contractor, according to Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Penny Brooks.
SENOIA, GA
pflugervilletx.gov

Grand Avenue Parkway Reconstruction begins December 6

The reconstruction of Grand Avenue Parkway from Viki Lynn Place to Picadilly Drive begins next Monday, December 6 and will be completed in four phases:. Phase 1A: Northbound lanes from Viki Lynn Place to Ramble Creek Drive (Begins December 6) Phase 1B: Southbound lanes from Viki Lynn Place to Ramble...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
thegazette.com

Marion Boulevard back open as pedestrian bridge construction progresses

MARION — The section of Marion Boulevard that was closed for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge is now back open ahead of schedule. The road reopened Wednesday after the girders for the bridge were installed. Currently, the outside lanes remain closed as construction progresses. The maximum 80 percent...
MARION, IA
Bristol Press

Memorial Boulevard Bridge reopening Monday

BRISTOL – City Hall announced that Memorial Boulevard Bridge would be reopening with detours to be removed this coming Monday for traffic patterns to once again resume normally. Construction on the project started in June. The creation of parapets and sidewalks will continue along with decorative elements throughout the winter...
BRISTOL, CT
Monroe Local News

Daytime lane closures begin Monday for bridge construction on SR 53 @ SR 316/University Pkwy in Winder

WHAT: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will be installing daytime lane closures on SR 53/SR 316 Interchange so bridge crews can install overhang jacks and diaphragms. This is a part of the continued work on the future compressed diamond interchange project. The overall project is expected to be complete June 2022.
WINDER, GA
austincountynewsonline.com

December 7th Starts New Traffic Pattern Due To I-10 Construction

The Sealy Police Department issued a notice to the community via their Facebook Page about the upcoming traffic pattern change that will begin December 7, 2021. According to their post:. all IH-10 westbound traffic will be temporarily detoured to use the Chew Rd Exit and travel on the westbound frontage...
SEALY, TX
kingwood.com

West Lake Houston Parkway road construction to start 12/6/21

West Lake Houston Parkway ﻿road construction to start 12/6/21. Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin wants to make Kingwood residents aware of a Houston Public Work panel replacement project. Houston Public Works will start panel replacement on West Lake Houston Parkway beginning Monday 12/6/21 (weather permitting). The project includes replacing damaged...
HOUSTON, TX
2 On Your Side

Phase 2 of Allen Street construction project starts Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Phase two of a construction project on Allen Street is scheduled to start this week. According to the City of Buffalo’s Public Works, Parks & Streets, utility work is scheduled to take place on Allen Street, between Delaware Avenue and Park Street, starting on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Drivers in the area should expect daily road closures as a result of this project.
BUFFALO, NY
wtvy.com

Three roads to be resurfaced in Elba starting Monday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, November 29, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface three routes in Elba will begin. The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, and roadway markings on:. U.S. Highway 84 from Alabama Highway 203 to Alabama Highway 87;. Alabama Highway 87 from...
ELBA, AL

