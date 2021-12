Every coach should have an online presence. But being a digital coach is not as easy as it seems. The biggest challenge a new digital coach faces is planning the curriculum. A curriculum should be set in a way that the students gain maximum knowledge, without a moment of dullness and at the same time stay connected. Within that connection, the concepts shared should be linked to one’s own experience to make the curriculum more profound. A coach should constantly keep their material and methods updated. The curriculum should be designed in a way that not only increases the completion rate but also provides certainty to the people signing up.

