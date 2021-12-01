ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintings

How to Hustle From the Heart

By Anna Gallagher
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what life may throw at you, being able to hustle from the heart is the secret sauce that leads to fulfillment. This is a skill-set that alleviates outside chatter and lets you listen to that deep voice from within. By looking inward, you pull liberating ideas from a place...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kuaf.com

From the Streets and the Heart, a Poet's Words Live On

"I'm not really writing for attention," he told us. "It's more for comfort. But every time I write, I share a part of me. Part of me is getting on the paper." Theddy's life started looking up after that. Cheryl Dean, a housing advocate with Promise Development Corporation, was his...
HOMELESS
spectrumnews1.com

Rollin' From The Heart nonprofit spreads positivity, compassion

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Rollin' From the Heart is a nonprofit founded by John Barry, his wife Allison and their daughter Kiva. The organization's mission is to provide mentorships for at-risk youth by encouraging a more healthy, active and positive lifestyle. “(We) thought, 'Wow, this would be wonderful if we could...
OCEANSIDE, CA
marthastewart.com

How to Make a Heart-Shaped Cake—No Special Pan Required!

There are a lot of sweet treats you could make for Valentine's Day, but nothing tops a big, beautiful heart-shaped cake. It's a dessert that nobody will be able to resist. You may think the only route to a heart-shaped cake starts with using a special cake pan, but we're here to tell you that this just isn't the case. The technique we're sharing does not require any special equipment beyond a round and a square cake pan, which you likely already own. As for the inside? You can make any cake you love—we chose our favorite chocolate cake, then simply pieced it together to form a heart shape. Pink, of course, is the perfect color frosting for Valentine's Day, but you can feel free to get creative here, too.
RECIPES
MySanAntonio

How Non-Stop Hustle and Grind Is Bad for Your Mind

No successful entrepreneur is a stranger to hard work, but the resulting hustle-and-grind mindset can cause more harm than good. The problem lies when this pursuit begins to throw everything off-balance and you begin to neglect other important areas of your life... Your physical health. Eating fast food is common...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hustling#Sewing#Hustle#Podcasting
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paintings
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot1061.com

RIHANNA HAS AN ANSWER TO THOSE PREGNANCY RUMORS

Rihanna is shutting down the latest batch of pregnancy rumors, addressing the speculation by responding to a fan named “Jen” in the most RiRi way ever. What? Didn’t they tell you that she was a savage?. Following a recent appearance in Barbados to accept “the order of National Hero” from...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy