Hands On With Razer's Snapdragon Handheld Gaming Device

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQualcomm and Razer have teamed up to make the Snapdragon G3x Gen...

www.ign.com

SFGate

Walmart+ members can buy PS5 and Xbox Series X at 9 a.m. PST

The XBox Series X and both versions of the Playstation 5 will go on sale at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST Monday, but there’s a catch: You have to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the deal. If you’ve been chasing these coveted consoles since their release last year, this deal is a bit of a no brainer, but it’s worth explaining how Walmart+ works anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Analogue’s Pocket retro gaming handheld console ships on December 13

The Analogue Pocket looks to be a fantastic retro gaming experience, with a 3.5″ LCD display that operates at a resolution of 1600×1440, for a total display density of 615 PPI. In addition to supporting the range of Game Boy titles, it also works with adapters to support Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color and Atari Lynx cartridges, too. On top of its gaming chops, the console has a built-in digital audio workstation called Nanoloop that acts as both synthesizer and sequencer for music creation.
VIDEO GAMES
#Snapdragon#Handheld#Android Games#Gaming#Nintendo Switch
notebookcheck.net

An allegedly Snapdragon 8cx Gen3-based Lenovo device shows up on Geekbench

Qualcomm is said to have an upgrade for the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, known as the SC8280 or simply the Gen 3, in the works. The new chipset might appear in the form of devices such as next-gen Samsung Galaxy Book Gos or Surface Pro Xs (this time). In the meantime, it now seems it is to be found in a much less familiar Lenovo device in its current form.
TECHNOLOGY
mmorpg.com

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Gaming Headset Review

Since the original Kraken release, it has been a fan favorite. The comfortable design reduced fatigue while providing a great audio experience with the 40mm drivers and retractable mic. It was updated again in 2019 to include fresh drivers, a thicker headband, and improved ear cushions. Never one to rest on its laurels, Razer has refreshed the Kraken once again but now features some new tricks that promise to push your gaming immersion to new levels. Razer has taken their HyperSense technology originally released on the Nari Ultimate (reviewed here) and merged it into the latest iteration of the Kraken lineup. Please join me as I go down the rabbit hole and review Razer's Kraken V3 HyperSense Gaming Headset.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
mobilesyrup.com

Here’s our best look at Razer’s Qualcomm-powered Switch-like handheld yet

Qualcomm is working with gaming accessory maker Razer on a Nintendo Switch-like handheld video game console built on its Snapdragon G3X chip. Leaked slides presumably set to be shown off during Qualcomm’s annual Tech Summit in Hawaii that VideoCardz obtained, show off a device called the ‘Snapdragon G3X Handheld Developer Kit.’ With the portable’s name in mind, Qualcomm and Razer could be trying to more directly target developers with this device.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Razer and Qualcomm’s handheld looks like a Wii U and Gizmondo hybrid

Cloud gaming is all the rage these days, with the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly project xCloud) facilitating bringing sharp and responsive gaming experiences on Microsoft Edge compatible devices. There’s no doubt that some gamers will use the upcoming Steam Deck for streaming too, but a new dev kit leak suggests Razer could be conjuring up a new Snapdragon-powered stream machine in collaboration with Qualcomm.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Will Motorola beat Xiaomi in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 device battle?

Qualcomm, which recently spun Snapdragon into a separate entity, will unwrap its flagship SoC tomorrow and this chipset will power most Android flagship for the next year. Now there is a battle among a couple of Chinese smartphone makers – Xiaomi and Motorola who want to outdo each other to become the first one to launch a phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Black Friday Laptop Deals 2021: $100 off a MacBook Air and $1,500 off Razer's Blade gaming laptop

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2021 is officially here and there are plenty of great deals on laptops for all kinds of uses. Whether you're looking for a lightweight MacBook Air, a powerful MacBook Pro, a gaming laptop, or a versatile touchscreen model, you'll find deals well below typical retail prices.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Razer's Qualcomm-powered handheld dev kit leaked in blurry slides

The big picture: Qualcomm has commissioned Razer to build a developer kit based on its upcoming Snapdragon G3x platform. Unfortunately, the slides don't provide conclusive evidence as to exactly what we are dealing with, but Qualcomm is expected to supply some answers later today. In the slides VideoCardz acquired, the...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Razer are reportedly developing handheld console with 120Hz HDR OLED screen

Qualcomm and Razer are reportedly working together on a brand new handheld gaming console device. According to the early slides , the console is advertised as a game streaming device among other things. It includes support for Xbox Cloud Gaming, streaming from the local console and PC. Major details about...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Qualcomm Plans For New Gaming Handheld

It’s the last day of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, and it saved the biggest announcement for the end. The company has developed a suite of new technologies designed specifically for the mobile gaming space, called the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform. On top of this, it has teamed up with Razer to create a handheld dev kit powered by the new chipset in the hopes that developers will produce tailor-made experiences for the device.
ELECTRONICS
totalgamingnetwork.com

Will Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Change the Phase of Online Gaming?

Recently, Qualcomm has hinted about the smartphones getting a speed boost with the Snapdragon 888+ processor. The advanced smart processor launched earlier this year in smartphones such as Galaxy S21 has a supercharging chipset to back up a robust CPU. Qualcomm successfully increased the device's clock speed to 3GHz with the 888 version. It also has increased its module's AI to a remarkable level of 20%. The improvement is likely to benefit online media by better streaming video and games, immersing the user in a new world of visual experience. The company also confessed that its makers are in charge to develop 130 designs of 888 and 888+ Snapdragon varieties. The third quarter will experience an influx of more devices with 888+.
VIDEO GAMES
PCWorld

Razer and Qualcomm show off a Snapdragon-powered Steam Deck clone

AMD’s semi-custom chips power both the Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Valve’s hotly anticipated Steam Deck. Qualcomm’s processors can be found inside many phones, including those designed for gaming. Now Qualcomm is muscling its way into the middle ground too, announcing a chip for handheld consoles (yes, like the Steam Deck) called the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and a partnership with Razer to develop it.
VIDEO GAMES
anandtech.com

Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Flagship SoC for 2022 Devices

At this year’s Tech Summit from Hawaii, it’s time again for Qualcomm to unveil and detail the company’s most important launch of the year, showcasing the newest Snapdragon flagship SoC that will be powering our upcoming 2022 devices. Today, as the first of a few announcements at the event, Qualcomm is announcing the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the direct follow-up to last year’s Snapdragon 888.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Prepare to pay even more for Razer's upcoming gaming laptops

Bottom line: If you’ve been saving up or are waiting to upgrade to Razer’s next-gen Blade gaming laptop, now is probably a good time to bite the bullet and get a current-gen model because the company’s 2022 offerings will require you to part with even more money than usual due to rising costs of PC components.
COMPUTERS

