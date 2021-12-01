Hands On With Razer's Snapdragon Handheld Gaming Device

Since the original Kraken release, it has been a fan favorite. The comfortable design reduced fatigue while providing a great audio experience with the 40mm drivers and retractable mic. It was updated again in 2019 to include fresh drivers, a thicker headband, and improved ear cushions. Never one to rest on its laurels, Razer has refreshed the Kraken once again but now features some new tricks that promise to push your gaming immersion to new levels. Razer has taken their HyperSense technology originally released on the Nari Ultimate (reviewed here) and merged it into the latest iteration of the Kraken lineup. Please join me as I go down the rabbit hole and review Razer's Kraken V3 HyperSense Gaming Headset.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO