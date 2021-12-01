Watch: St. Tammany Parish officials discuss gaming proposition on the December 11 ballot

UPDATE: The House Health and Welfare Committee has voted to find the LDH rule to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students ages 16 and up unacceptable. The rule will be sent to the governor where the final decision will be made. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Health And Welfare Committee is gathering on Monday […]

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO