ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Watch: St. Tammany Parish officials discuss gaming proposition on the December 11 ballot

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9nHs_0dBbGpkJ00

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper and Parish Council Chairman Mike Lorino held a press conference regarding a gaming proposition on the December 11 ballot on Wednesday, December 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandeville, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Government
WGNO

Algiers Holiday Bonfire makes a comeback

It was a warm December night, perfect conditions for the comeback of the Algiers Holiday Bonfire. The event was postponed last year due to covid restrictions, but this year, hundreds of people showed up to enjoy the event along the Mississippi River.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy