Redesign Your Mind: Why Your Mind Really Needs Windows

Recently, I watched a rerun of a 2005 Stanford University commencement address by Steve Jobs. This time, though, his story about death was more meaningful. Here are his words that I keep thinking about. “I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: ‘If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?’ And whenever the answer has been ‘No’ for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.’ Remembering that I will be dead soon is the most important tool I’ve ever encountered to help me make the big choices in life. Because almost everything — all external expectations, all pride, all fear of embarrassment or failure — these things just fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is truly important.”

