Report: Seahawks Work Out Veteran RB Adrian Peterson

Since leaving the Vikings after the 2016 season, Peterson has spent time with the Cardinals, Saints, Washington Football Team, and Lions over the past five seasons. His best year during that span came in 2018 when he eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the eighth time in his illustrious career. Last season, he rushed for 604 yards and seven touchdowns for Detroit, producing effectively in a reserve role.

Sitting in last place in the NFC West sporting a 3-8 record, the Seahawks decision to sign Peterson is a bit perplexing on the surface. While injuries to Carson and Penny have left the team short-handed in the backfield, signing an aging back well beyond his prime doesn't seem like the ideal path forward when he would be taking playing time away from young players such as DeeJay Dallas and undrafted rookie Josh Johnson.

It's also worth noting Peterson, who never has been known for his receiving or pass blocking skills, doesn't offer much value as a third down back option either.

With that said, Peterson remains an effective runner between the tackles and still plays a physical brand of football. Even at his advancing age, Carroll hopes "All Day" has enough left in the tank at the tail end of his career to be able to provide Seattle's run game with a bit of the punch lost without Carson in the lineup over the final six weeks.

"We're trying to get ready to win this football game, so I'm gonna see if Adrian's got something to offer us. Just in his presence and his toughness, he brings something. Let's see what happens."