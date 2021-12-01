ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trojans Wire, on national podcast, discusses history behind Lincoln Riley to USC

By Matt Zemek
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln Riley wasn’t just the head coach at the University of Oklahoma. He was a successful coach at OU. The Sooners usually succeed, but some of their coaches (their run of leaders in the 1990s, for instance) have failed. It’s one thing to fail at OU and look...

trojanswire.usatoday.com

Rocky Top Talk

Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma for USC

Maybe you’re not shocked that Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma, but you probably are shocked at the destination. Multiple reports now confirm that Riley is headed west to accept the USC job after several days of LSU chatter. Oklahoma lost last night to Oklahoma State, essentially ending the Sooners’ season and...
Deadline

USC Names Lincoln Riley As New Trojans Football Head Coach, Ending Three-Month Search

The University of Southern California has landed one of the biggest fish in college football, naming Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to take over its faltering football program. USC has been looking for a new coach since dismissing Clay Helton in mid-September. It took its time in the search and has answered the prayers of Trojan fans anxious for a return to football glory after several lackluster years. Riley is considered one of the bright young innovators in college football. He becomes the 30th head coach of the Trojans and takes over a program that struggled in 2021 to an overall 4-7 record in the Pac-12, going 3-5 in league action. Riley led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in each of his first three seasons as their coach. He has won 55 games and four consecutive Big 12 championships as the Sooners coach, while finishing no lower than seventh in the polls in any of his five seasons. He has also proven himself as a quarterback developer, helping Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray to the Heisman Trophy. Both were selected as the No. 1 choice in the NFL draft. He also coached Jalen Hurts, a Heisman finalist who now starts for the Philadelphia Eagles.  
247Sports

Oklahoma football product Gabe Ikard: Sooners 'blindsided' by Lincoln Riley leaving for USC Trojans

Lincoln Riley turned the college football world on its head Sunday when it was reported that he would be leaving the Oklahoma Sooners to become USC’s head coach next season, which became a reality with the Trojans subsequently announcing his hire. According to former Sooners offensive guard Gabe Ikard, Riley’s departure for USC “blindsided” OU brass.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum reacts to Lincoln Riley to USC, examines his thinking behind move

Paul Finebaum, like many college football fans on Sunday, was taken aback by the Lincoln Riley news of him leaving Oklahoma for Southern Cal. The ESPN commentator made his regular Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama, and explained how Riley evaluated the decision, and what it does for college football.
Lincoln Riley eager to return USC Trojans to winning ways

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Standing on the top rim of the venerable Coliseum on a 76-degree autumn Monday, Lincoln Riley took a glance behind him at the Los Angeles panorama stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Hollywood sign to the gleaming downtown skyscrapers. Southern California appeared to be asking...
USA Today

Three star USC WR becomes first Trojan to decommit in Lincoln Riley era

With the hiring of Lincoln Riley, it is clear that a large degree of roster turnover will emerge for the USC football program, both good and bad. USC has already felt the impact with five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson pledging his commitment to the program after decommiting from Oklahoma. A few other Oklahoma commits are expected to follow suit and join the procession from Norman to Los Angeles.
footballscoop.com

USC head coach Lincoln Riley

Update> Sources tell FootballScoop this deal is now signed. Well, he didn't say he'd be back at Oklahoma next season. When his Sooners lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday night, taking them out of contention for the Big 12 title for the first time in his six seasons in Norman, all speculation turned to whether Lincoln Riley would leave for the LSU job. He shot that speculation down with an AK-47.
NFL

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Anthony Muñoz on playing in the Freezer Bowl, Lincoln Riley to USC, and Dick Butkus

11-time First-team All Pro and Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to tell locker room stories from his time as a player in the league. Muñoz starts with a locker room tale before sharing his thoughts on the hiring of Lincoln Riley at USC, Muñoz's alma mater. Next, Muñoz recounts the transition from Southern California to living in the Midwest after the Bengals drafted him in 1980. Then, the hosts ask for all the gritty details about the infamous Freezer Bowl – the 1981 AFC Championship Game between the Chargers and Bengals, when the wind chill was minus 59 degrees. After that, Muñoz gives his opinion on how today's players would fare in his era of football, including a fun story about Dick Butkus. Later, Muñoz describes his role with the NFL Alumni Academy, what it was like winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 1991, and the work he does with the Anthony Muñoz Foundation. Finally, Muñoz comments on the state of the current Bengals roster, quarterback Joe Burrow, and their chances in the 2021 playoffs.
profootballrumors.com

USC Officially Hires Lincoln Riley

The NFL will have to wait. On Sunday, Lincoln Riley confirmed that he is leaving the University of Oklahoma to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans. [RELATED: Oklahoma Eyeing Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury]. “Leaving OU was probably the most difficult decision of my life,” said Riley in a...
Dallas News

National reaction to Lincoln Riley’s reported exit to USC: Did move to SEC cost Oklahoma its coach?

Less than 24 hours after Oklahoma’s Big 12 Championship hopes were dashed by rival Oklahoma State, it appears the Sooners are losing their head coach. After five seasons at Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley is leaving the Sooners to become the new head coach at USC, according to multiple reports on Sunday afternoon. The Athletic first reported the news.
OKLAHOMA STATE

