LOOK: Bears rookie Justin Fields returns to the practice field

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
As the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, one of the big questions involves the status of rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who is nursing a rib injury.

Fields suffered cracked ribs in a Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, an injury that sidelined Fields for Chicago’s Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

There was encouraging news about Fields’ status for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals as Fields returned to practice Wednesday, although in limited fashion as Andy Dalton took starters reps in his place.

According to the Chicago Tribune‘s Dan Wiederer, Fields “looked better than I expected him to be” during the portion of practice open to the media. Wiederer said Fields “was moving around well and delivering the ball with normal zip.”

But Fields is far from in the clear for Sunday’s matchup, especially given the Bears will be facing a Cardinals defense that’s among the top pass rushes in the NFL.

If Fields isn’t 100 percent, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chicago play it safe and roll with Dalton for a second straight week.

NBC Chicago

Hoge's 10 Bears Things: Rest of Season Is About Justin Fields

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Rest of season is about Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are technically only one game behind the Vikings for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC — with two games left to play against Minnesota. They’re also in 14th...
Washington Post

Fields practices for Bears, Dalton gets first-team snaps

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — While Justin Fields returned to practice for the Chicago Bears, Andy Dalton got the first-team snaps on Wednesday. Whether the prized rookie or veteran will start at quarterback Sunday when the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals visit Soldier Field remains to be seen. “With Andy being able...
cbslocal.com

Justin Fields Back On Field, But Andy Dalton Gets Starter’s Reps, As Bears Prepare To Take On Cardinals

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Allen Robinson, Cole Kmet, and Marquise Goodwin were among those missing at Bears practice on Wednesday, but Justin Fields was back. But while Fields was out on the practice field, Head Coach Matt Nagy said Andy Dalton got the starter’s reps. It is not clear yet if Fields will be able to return from his cracked ribs to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Justin Fields
Chicago Tribune

Week 13 recap: Andy Dalton throws 4 INTs — the most for a Chicago Bears QB in a game since 2016 — in a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals

Large sections of seats sat empty as the clock ticked down Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, with fans fleeing not only the cold, rainy weather but also another miserable Chicago Bears loss. As rookie quarterback Justin Fields sat out with broken ribs, veteran Andy Dalton threw four interceptions on the way to a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals scored three touchdowns and ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jason Garrett News

Jason Garrett is only two weeks removed from being fired by the New York Giants, but he’s already in the running for a marquee job. However, the job that he’s being linked to may surprise football fans. Adam Rowe of 247Sports is reporting that Garrett has been “involved in conversations”...
The Spun

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Has Telling Admission On Bryce Young

ESPN analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky is high on Bryce Young’s NFL prospects. On Tuesday’s edition of “Get Up,” Orlovsky told the rest of the morning show crew that the Alabama QB reminds him a lot of Aaron Rodgers. “Bryce Young reminds me a lot of Aaron Rodgers,” said...
NBC Sports

Final two minutes of Patriots-Bills included some subtle drama

Last night’s game between the Patriots and Bills provided 60 compelling minutes of football. It finished with two minutes that were far more intriguing than they may have seemed at first blush. The final 120 seconds started with a bang, as the Bills tried to convert a fourth down and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

