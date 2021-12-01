LOOK: Bears rookie Justin Fields returns to the practice field

As the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, one of the big questions involves the status of rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who is nursing a rib injury.

Fields suffered cracked ribs in a Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, an injury that sidelined Fields for Chicago’s Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

There was encouraging news about Fields’ status for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals as Fields returned to practice Wednesday, although in limited fashion as Andy Dalton took starters reps in his place.

According to the Chicago Tribune‘s Dan Wiederer, Fields “looked better than I expected him to be” during the portion of practice open to the media. Wiederer said Fields “was moving around well and delivering the ball with normal zip.”

But Fields is far from in the clear for Sunday’s matchup, especially given the Bears will be facing a Cardinals defense that’s among the top pass rushes in the NFL.

If Fields isn’t 100 percent, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chicago play it safe and roll with Dalton for a second straight week.