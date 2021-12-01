ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys at Saints: Injury Report, Odds, Predictions; Amari Cooper 1 of 3 WRs Listed

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 6 days ago

FRISCO - When the Dallas Cowboys defense takes the field Thursday night, it could be getting a new version of their opponent the New Orleans Saints.

And when the Cowboys offense takes the field? At the wide receiver spot, could be more of the same.

The final Cowboys and Saints injury/practice report is out from Wednesday, and a trio of Dallas receivers pop up - though Amari Cooper's inclusion is actually good news.

As first reported on Wednesday by CowboysSI.com, receiver Cooper has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Cooper engaged in a limited practice, and the team lists him as "questionable'' to play against the Saints on "Thursday Night Football.''

Cooper missed the last two games after testing positive, and until Wednesday had not practiced all week, with head coach Mike McCarthy - who will himself miss the game due to COVID - said Cooper was “not feeling the best” upon returning to the facility.

Cooper was a limited participant on Wednesday. Fellow receiver Cedrick Turner (ankle) is out. And on Wednesday, another receiver, Malik Turner, missed due to illness and is now "questionable.''

Cowboys defense picked off Taysom Hill four times in 27-17 win

31 minutes ago

Cowboys ‘Cavalry’ Intercepts Saints, Wins 27-17

“The cavalry,” as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones termed his team’s rehabbing players, is back. And so are Super Bowl aspirations.

46 minutes ago

Cowboys Top Saints: My Top 10 Whitty Observations (and Frustrations)

On a night of frustrating offense and just enough defense for an ugly Cowboys' victory over a banged-up opponent, we've got 10 observations ...

52 minutes ago

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, (knee), tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and receiver CeeDee Lamb (concussion) all practiced fully.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) is scheduled to come off the IR and play in New Orleans.

The Cowboys will not have six coaches for the game, including McCarthy. McCarthy, Jeff Blasko, Harold Nash, Joe Philbin, Kendall Smith and Scott Tolzien are in COVID-19 protocol. Dan Quinn will assume the head coaching responsibilities. (See "Just Quinn, Baby!'') Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, a staff consultant, will temporarily will assume a coaching role in the coaches’ booth Thursday night.

The Saints are expected to start Taysom Hill at quarterback for the first time in 2021 as he battles through a foot problem. He would be elevated above Trevor Siemian, who has been the starter since the season-ending injury to Jameis Winston. New Orleans lists star running back Alvin Kamara (knee) as "questionable.''

Dallas (7-4) is a 4.5-point favorite over the 5-6 Saints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uXhp_0dBbG8Jf00

